20+ People Who Got a Treasure for Sheer Pennies

There is something special about going into a thrift store, not knowing what awaits you there. It’s like opening a chest of things, each of which has its own fate, the smell of time and the quiet whispering of other people’s stories. Some people go there to save money, some look for vintage, and some just love the process. And sometimes you can find a real treasure, accidentally stumbling upon a thing you’ve never even dreamed of.

“A tissue box cover my mom thrifted for me!”

“I bought this crystal jar for $6, and when I got home, I found out they sell them for $300. I’m gonna keep biscuits in it.”

Finds like this are the reason that I have a jeweler’s loupe, magnifying glass, and UV-flashlight in my purse. © merryone2K / Reddit

“Saw this awesome office chair outside a thrift shop, but it didn’t have a price tag on it.”

“Asked the shop assistants, and they said that since the price tag was missing, according to the rules they can only put up a new one tomorrow. Couldn’t get the chair out of my mind, so I returned right to the opening. It was standing there, priced at $9.99.

The leather seat and handmade wood trim struck me immediately — it looked expensive. When I got home, I did a photo search. Turns out this chair is on sale for $839.99. Let’s just say I’m very glad I went back for it!”

“My husband can’t stop smiling! 2 ladies asked him if was going to buy it. Another followed him around the store waiting for him to set it down.”

“You can tell they didn’t open it up while pricing it at $1.”

The stitching is a dead giveaway, it’s not Hermes made. Still a good find, though. © Guilty-Company-9755 / Reddit

“Found this little penguin in a box full of random children’s toys today. Turns out it’s worth quite a lot — about $400.”

The brand is Ole Lynggaard, the price point is correct in this particular case. © DIDDY_COSMICKING / Reddit

“I freaking love my mom! She thrifted this absolute beauty for me for $1.50! Rainy days won’t feel so gloomy anymore!”

“Bought these milk glass vases. They look great over the fireplace or when put together on the dining table.”

“Vintage champagne mink stole for $8. She is off to the dry cleaners, and I am giddy!”

“One of my favorite things to do at thrift stores/yard sales is looking for ’ugly art’ that most people won’t recognize as awesome.”

“These cutlery pieces were in individual pouches, and each one cost $3.50. I noticed that they were very unusual. I usually only buy vintage items, but I decided to take a chance. I did a little research at home and was shocked at the cost of this set. It sells for $3,950 online.”

“Vintage La Regale beaded purse. I’m a sucker for sparkly beads and color! The purse is definitely worn and well-loved, but it’s just for me to enjoy anyway, so that’s fine.”

“Picked this ring up at a thrift shop today for $2. Pair of sterling silver hands that open up to a little surprise.”

“How could I not buy this dress? Though I have no idea where to wear it yet.”

“Found a cute skirt for $6, then I noticed some writing on it...”

«Roberto Cavalli»

“My weirdest find this month. It’s selling for $100 online.”

“I ran across the shop to grab them.”

“Claimed this gorgeous couch at an antique store.”

“I found this gorgeous silk robe at a thrift store for $7. The belt is missing, so I thought I’d contact the company and see if I could get a replacement. Found their website and my jaw hit the floor.”

“A kimono like this sells for $500.”

“Found a gorgeous 1940s jewelry box yesterday.”

“Sometimes your fake leather purse is slowly peeling apart. And then the universe sends you a $5 thrift store score that makes you feel like a real fancy cougar ready to take on the world!”

“Just in time for spring”

“Been looking for years. 1979 Sad Kermit Plush. The man, the myth, the meme himself. He’s so little and cute. He’s already found a home on one of my shelves.”

“I bought an inconspicuous roll of fabric. I unwrapped it at home, and now I’m afraid to touch it. Inside was an expensive Japanese obi belt.”

“Got amazing rare sunburst MCM clock for $30 at a garage sale. Found it for $900 online.”

“Found this adorable Gucci bag for $7.”

“One of my mother’s greatest hauls — 18th century necklace.

My mom found at a thrift store a couple years ago.”

“She paid $8.99 for it. Had it appraised by her jeweler, and he said it was worth about $2000.”

“I have a friend who collects vintage jewelry. Found her this ring holder for $3.99. It’s so fun.”