Apparently you misunderstood the assignment. That's a spice TREE, not a rack! But now I REALLY need to know what's in the hidden compartment with the adorable little bird house as the the handle! We need follow up pics!
20+ People Who Prove True Talent Can Turn Anything Into a Masterpiece
Curiosities
21 hours ago
Was asked to make rolls for dinner, then told I must now make the rolls for every family gathering moving forward.
I was making this piece of jewelry for almost 2 years and received a lot of money for it.
Mom asked me to make a spice rack.
- Considering the beauty you’ve crafted, your mom must be an absolutely amazing woman! © MrAshleyMadison / Reddit
Found an old heater and turned it into a lamp.
I would have guessed it was an old 1950's radio, but it's beautiful whatever it is!
-
-
Reply
Cut out dinosaurs for my nephew. He’ll definitely break them, but I’m not too worried about it.
After 9 months, my Autumn Tree House is finally done!
Worked on this nightlight for 2 years and finally finished it.
Bought a terrarium at a sale and turned it into a desktop botanical garden.
- Oh, I want to live in it! © Madwoman-of-Chaillot / Reddit
Husband made this perfect loaf and had to show it to me while I was lounging on the bed.
Made a butterfly-shaped hairpin for my girlfriend.
- My hair could use wings like these! © regardkick / Reddit
I’ve been fighting depression due to not finding a job, I rediscovered my love for knitting and crocheting.
Decided to try out a new baking pan and I’m thrilled with the result.
My first brooch after a long break
Made plates as a gift for my daughter-in-law in the shape of her kitties.
- You’ve perfectly captured the personalities of both cats! Awesome! © dr_cl_aphra / Reddit
Made a pot with roses out of polymer clay.
That's insane! If not for the hand showing scale, I would have sworn that was a real rose plant! (Unless the hand is resin too?)
-
-
Reply
A Christmas tree made from pistachio shells, cardamom and cork
Hyper realistic cake attempt. Our whole family worked on it. I think we nailed it.
You don't really expect me to believe that isn't just a bowl of Froot Loops, do you? Even Duff Goldman doesn't make cakes that realistic!
-
-
Reply
- Amazing! I only realized it was a cake when I saw the caption! © elle6464 / Reddit
Made a jewelry box for my wife.
- Amazing! All her friends will be so envious. © tritian / Reddit
Made a house-shaped tote as a gift for a coworker.
Decided to delight Dad and recreated a photograph of my great-great-grandfather from brass.
I wanted to hang something beautiful above the bed, but preferably something that won’t fall on me at night. So, I just made a paper decoration.
I have a funny picture of my kitty. I made a magnet out of clay inspired by it.
Made a neat little bed for my son.
A bed and a toy box! Man, every single thing in this post should be sold commercially!
-
-
Reply
I’ve finally finished the miniature kitchen. Made from handy materials.
I knitted this shrug for almost a year. The sleeves were especially challenging.
- Oh, now I want one like that too! © FunnyChampion2228 / Reddit
Whew, hands down one of the hardest projects I’ve ever made.
I decided to make a handbag from leather and oak.
My first Pavlova cake
Saw some interesting earrings and decided to make similar ones for my girlfriend.
It’s a bird! No, it’s a spoonplane!
My boyfriend made a lamp from stained glass and wood.
Made a jacket out of 8 different blankets.
Do you create anything with your own hands? Share your masterpieces in the comments.
And these talented people brought old items back to life.
Preview photo credit TheTowerGallery / Reddit
Comments
Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!
Related Reads
I Funded My Wife’s Luxury Demands—She Made Me Regret Every Penny
Family & kids
week ago
11 Moments That Prove Kindness Is the Warmth the World Needs
People
month ago
16 Moments That Teach Us to Stay Kind, Even When Life Gets Heavy
10 Moments That Prove Kindness Matters Even When the World Turns Against Us
16 Families Whose Everyday Life Is Basically a Sitcom
Family & kids
2 weeks ago
15 Stories That Prove the Universe Has a Beautiful Way of Rewarding Good Hearts
Curiosities
month ago
15 Moments That Prove Kindness Is the Thread Holding Life Together
I Refuse to Return to the Office After My Coworker’s ‘Prank’ Revealed His Darkest Secret
11 Moments That Prove Kindness Still Exists, Even When Our World Feels Dark
People
5 days ago
I Refused to Pay for My 80-Year-Old Nana’s Medical Bills—My Kindness Meant Nothing to Her
Family & kids
2 months ago
I Refused to Do My Supervisor’s Work for Him, Now HR Got Involved
People
4 weeks ago
I Refuse to Sacrifice My Health to Keep My MIL Happy, I’m Her DIL, Not a Speechless Doormat
Family & kids
month ago