20+ People Who Turned Ordinary Rooms Into a Green Paradise
It’s easy to look at a room and see nothing but four walls, but these plant lovers see the potential for a thriving green retreat. They transform ordinary spaces into lush escapes filled with plants, life, and calm. We’re talking tropical vines in the shower and windowsills turned into tiny jungles.
Behind every indoor garden is a touch of DIY dedication and a whole lot of love for bringing nature home. These uplifting transformations show just how much life you can grow indoors.
My queen is becoming more and more magnificent.
A little corner of happiness
A photo for those curious. This is what my home garden looks like in the harsh winter.
Woke up just in time to catch the perfect light on my wall of leaves.
I love this plant, but it creeps me out.
- Wait. You let this guy bloom inside? You’re a brave soul. They smell like rotten meat. © Al115 / Reddit
My family portrait. I’m incredibly proud!
Anyone else like to let their plants occasionally look out the window so they can see how good they have it inside?
My favorite room in the house. I’ve got a real mini-jungle in here.
Finally! My indoor tulips are ready to bloom.
3 months ago I had 4 plants. Now I have 45. No one warned me!
Had to reinforce the shower rod so it could hold my plants during tropical watering.
My hibiscus keeps lifting my spirits with its blooms.
The sunroom at my parents’ house at sunset
Today this room looks especially cozy.
Book and a bath on a snowy night — looking out on the frozen pond
This is our living room. As you might guess, my wife and I love plants.
Guess I have a plant room, now. I’ll set everything up and hang the shelves over the weekend.
I don’t live anywhere near the tropics, but I grew this little banana! I’ve been working toward this for several winters.
How do you like my dining room?
Slowly but surely turning my room into a real garden
Guests assume the plants belong to my wife, she actually thinks I have an addiction. Shoutout to all the male green thumbs out there!
