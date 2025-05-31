4 Shoe Types That Are Not Only Stylish but Also Very Comfortable

If you have to work or walk for a long time, many people choose flat-soled shoes. However, it’s worth remembering that ballet flats are a bad choice. They cause pain in the feet, and later, in the knees, hips and back.

And these shoes are very popular among nurses who need to be on their feet for several hours a day. Clogs support the feet well. They are also easy to take off and put on — you don’t have to bend down and unbutton or unlace anything. Also, thanks to holes, the clogs are constantly ventilated. This saves your feet from sweating and smelling.