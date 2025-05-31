4 Shoe Types That Are Not Only Stylish but Also Very Comfortable
Long working days on your feet, long walks, active holidays — all this requires not only stylish but also comfortable footwear. We’ve found shoes for which your feet will thank you.
And at the end of the article, we’ll tell you about popular shoes, the comfort of which is questionable.
Clogs
If you have to work or walk for a long time, many people choose flat-soled shoes. However, it’s worth remembering that ballet flats are a bad choice. They cause pain in the feet, and later, in the knees, hips and back.
And these shoes are very popular among nurses who need to be on their feet for several hours a day. Clogs support the feet well. They are also easy to take off and put on — you don’t have to bend down and unbutton or unlace anything. Also, thanks to holes, the clogs are constantly ventilated. This saves your feet from sweating and smelling.
Kitten heels
Wearing high heels often causes foot and heel pain and swelling. But sometimes you want to show off in elegant shoes!
In this case, a pair with small heels, no more than 2 inches, come in handy. When wearing them, the position of the feet is more natural, which eliminates unnecessary strain. For example, pay attention to shoes with a miniature kitten heels. They are suitable for every day.
Running shoes
This is the most comfortable model of sneakers. People, who can’t sit down for a long time at work, claim that their feet don’t hurt in them. After all, these sneakers have a wide toe, which allows you to move your toes freely.
They also have a soft sole with good cushioning. Finally, these sneakers are lighter than normal sneakers, so they are suitable even for walking long distances.
Chunky heels
Many people try to replace heels with wedges, considering it a more comfortable option. However, in reality, wedges are too stiff, preventing natural movement of the feet. And if the back of the platform is much higher than the toe, the shoe also puts pressure on the metatarsal bones (the area of the foot before the toes).
Experts believe that you shouldn’t give up heels altogether. Just choose chunkier options. These shoes are more stable and distribute the load more evenly.
Bonus: platform shoes should be worn with caution.
Platform shoes usually add more weight, which makes the leg muscles more tense when walking. However, these shoes can still be used as a substitute for high-heeled shoes or ballet flats.
They have better foot support and cushioning. They also tend to have a wide toe, which doesn’t squeeze the toes. It’s only worth looking for a pair with a platform parallel to the ground, that is, it does not have elevation in the heel area.
