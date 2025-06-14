10 Trendy Nail Colors to Keep Your Summer Style On Point
Summer is the perfect time to experiment with bold hues and playful nail designs. Whether you’re hitting the beach or just soaking up the sun in the city, your nails deserve to make a statement. This season, it’s all about colors that pop, patterns that charm, and finishes that catch the light. From icy blues that keep things cool to classic French tips with a twist, and even micro polka dot art for a touch of whimsy — we’ve rounded up the top 10 nail shades that will keep your style fresh and on point all summer long.
1. Icy hue
- Summer 2025 is giving pastels a refreshing twist, and leading the trend is a crisp, cool pale blue. Drawing inspiration from ocean breezes and laid-back coastal getaways, this soft icy hue is set to make waves. Though blue might seem like a bold pick, it wears beautifully subtle—especially in a sleek color-block manicure, like the one created by nail artist Rayhana Osman.
2. Whipped vanilla
- For those who prefer a more understated look, nude tones aren’t going anywhere this summer. Julia Diogo, manicurist and Bio Sculpture top tech, forecasts that soft neutrals will still hold their place—especially creamy, whipped vanilla shades. “They’re ideal for summer,” she says. “In certain lighting, they reflect gorgeous sunset tones while remaining effortlessly neutral.”
3. British manicure
- Get ready to see the British manicure trending everywhere this summer. “It’s a fresh, natural spin on the traditional French manicure,” says Rebecca Crawforth, founder of nail tool brand Navy Professional. “Think soft, clean nails with a sheer, healthy glow and a barely-there tip.”
4. Velvet nails
- Velvet nails and magnetic gels are set to shine even brighter this year. With their subtle, light-catching shimmer, they offer a touch of elegance without the fuss.
5. Jelly nails
- The jelly nail trend, which began in Korea and Japan, has been gradually gaining attention — and it recently went viral on social media after Hailey Bieber showcased her own jelly manicure at Coachella this year.
6. Abstract patterns
- Vibrant, artistic, and abstract designs are playful and easily tailored to match any aesthetic. Their uniqueness and the creative freedom they offer align perfectly with 2025’s emphasis on self-expression and personal style.
7. Red French
- Red is a versatile color that can convey many moods—from elegant and sophisticated to daring and playful. A red French tip adds a striking pop of color to a neutral base, making nails stand out without being overwhelming. This balance of subtlety and boldness is perfect for summer’s mix of casual and festive occasions.
8. Layered nail art
- Layered nail art is all about combining different textures, colors, and finishes, adding depth and visual intrigue. As 2025 embraces more experimental styles, this trend is perfect for anyone who loves bold, creative nail designs. To get started, all you need is a builder gel—then let your imagination take over with unique add-ons.
9. Polka dots
- Micro nail art is set to remain a summer favorite, and according to session and celebrity manicurist Sophia Stylianou, polka dots will be making a major comeback.
10. Denim Blue
- Denim blue has a subtle gray undertone, making it versatile like a neutral while still standing out in photos. To add variety, mix solid nails with denim-blue French tips—an ideal choice if you want a nail color that complements your outfits without clashing.
Bonus: Outdated styles
Dark short nails
- Dark short nails are considered boring for summer 2025 because the season’s trends are shifting toward bold, vibrant, and playful nail colors and designs that evoke energy and fun.
Pink French
- The traditional pink French manicure is timeless and elegant but has become very common and predictable, making it feel less exciting compared to fresh, bold designs trending now.
No matter your vibe this summer — subtle and chic or bold and expressive — there’s a nail color (and design!) to match your mood. Try mixing trends, like pairing an icy blue base with tiny polka dots, or elevate a red French manicure with a glossy finish. Find more articles about nail designs here.