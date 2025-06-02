6 Trendy Manicure Designs That Will Get a Lot of Compliments
It is the perfect time to refresh the wardrobe, switch up the look, or try something new, like a trendy manicure. We put together this season’s new trends for you.
Cat eye
While chrome designs slowly start to take a back seat, cat-eye designs are now at the peak of popularity. There are many shades and colors to try this season.
“They’re incredibly popular in Japan and South Korea, which are 2 formative cultures in nail trends, hence why we’re now starting to see these trends over here,” said a renowned beauty expert.
Watercolour nails
“Did some Japanese styled watercolor-esque nails.”
Now is the time for bright colors and bold designs. According to beauty experts, designs with a “watercolor effect” are at the peak of popularity. Overlaying several colors on each other looks unusual and very spring-like.
Baby blue nails
“Out of comfort zone nails I did to myself.”
Fashion experts suggest paying attention to shades of blue this season. The delicate blue color will look especially eye-catching. And also blue color looks harmoniously in combination with different volumetric designs.
“It gives off a soft, effortless vibe—think of a clear spring sky or a cozy, worn-in pair of denim,” said one of the authors of this trend, De Los Santos.
Nail charms
“My graduation nails”
Charms can now be seen not only on handbags, but also on nails. In the warm season, experts recommend experimenting with different volumetric designs. Big hearts, stars, berries — all of them are on trend now. So, you can choose accessories not only for the bag, but also for the nails.
But manicure with small designs is not so relevant this season.
Butter nails
Photo 2 — “Stepping out of my comfort zone”
Fashion experts suggest avoiding the bright yellow color on your nails for a while. This season, you can try a buttery yellow shade on your nails. They say that this color looks more neutral than egg and white shades, and it also goes well with floral prints.
Design with metallic accents
“Barbie nails”
The “metallic nails” trend got a “little brother.” Nail technicians offer to try the design with subtle metallic accents.
Lines of glitter of metallic and golden shades or other decor with small metallic elements look very fresh and stylish. But there’s a catch — not every color of coating will match this design.
And here are easy DIY manicure tips to keep your nails glamorous on a budget.