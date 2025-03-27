5 Warning Signs Your Moles Can Be Hiding a Skin Cancer

Melanoma often presents as an asymmetrical mole, meaning one half looks different from the other. If you were to draw a line down the middle, the two halves wouldn’t match. In contrast, benign (non-cancerous) moles tend to have a balanced, uniform shape, where both sides mirror each other.

Asymmetry is something to keep an eye on. If you notice an irregular shape or a mole that appears lopsided, it’s important to have it evaluated by a dermatologist as soon as possible.