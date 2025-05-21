5 Sun-Safe Ways to Choose What You Wear

It is common to think that white or light-colored clothes are best for the sun because they “reflect more heat”. Although they may be cooler, they actually offer very little protection against UV rays.

For example, a white T-shirt may have an UPF (ultraviolet protection factor) of only 7. In contrast, dark colors, such as navy blue, red, or black, absorb UV rays better, preventing them from reaching your skin. So, a dark garment can give you much better protection without the need to constantly apply sunscreen.