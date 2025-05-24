5 Trendy Ways to Turn Your Bridesmaid Dress Into Everyday Wear
Many women have that bridesmaids dress collecting dust inside the deepest parts of the closet. While you could get a few more wears out of it in a couple of weddings, you’ll eventually get bored of it, toss it, and forget all about it. Luckily, it doesn’t have to be that way. You can alter it for everyday wear to get more bang for your buck.
1. Cut it short.
In most cases, bridesmaids dresses tend to run a bit long. Cutting it short will instantly give you a fresher, more casual appeal. You turn things up a notch and add a little slit as well. You can accessorize the newly cut dress with causal pieces, such as a scarf, belt, or leather jacket.
2. Dress it down.
If the dress is already a good height, maybe mid-shin, you can simply remove any bedazzled elements and reuse it as your new date night go-to fit. Alternatively, you can layer it by wearing a shirt or button-up over it and leave the bottom as is, making it look like a skirt. Pair it with some flats or sneakers, and you’ve got an elevated casual fit ready.
3. Make it into a two-piece set.
For a more elaborate alteration, you can split the dress into a two-piece set. That way, you’ve got a top and bottom to pair with any other casual piece. For instance, you can wear the dress’ top with baggy jeans or the bottom skirt with a casual crop top.
4. Dye the dress.
Some dress colors can be too much for everyday wear. For this reason, you can consider dyeing it in a more traditional color, such as black, navy, or any other color you like to wear on the regular. Just make sure you choose the right dye. Fiber-reactive works well for cotton or linen, disperse dye for polyester, and acid dye for silk.
5. Create something for the little ones.
With a bit of creativity (and maybe a little help from a talented seamstress), you can turn that dress into something adorable for your little one. Imagine transforming that flowing chiffon or elegant satin into a sweet dress for your daughter, or even a matching mommy-and-me set.
Rather than let your bridesmaid dress hang in your closet for years to come, give it an everyday makeover. For more inspiration, check out this designer that created genius dresses that can be worn in many styles and for any occasion.