5 Unusual Beauty Practices From the Past That Are on Trend Again

This fashion reached its peak during the Qing Dynasty (1644-1912), and the main trendsetter of the time was Empress Cixi. To preserve her nails, the empress wore precious gold overlays during the day and bright yellow satin covers at night.

A whole team of servants was responsible for the empress’s beauty routine. Her mornings began with hand baths made of herbal decoctions. This was followed by a hygienic manicure, as well as a renewal of the coating. According to rumors, the empress didn’t even allow her nail clippings to be thrown away, but kept them in a jade box.