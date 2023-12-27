6-Foot-Tall Dad Dances in Tutu to Celebrate Daughter’s First Ballet Recital, Crowned “Best Daddy”

Navigating ballet recitals can be daunting for little ballerinas, but one father went above and beyond to ensure his daughter’s debut performance was flawless.

When Tiana Paopao’s 3-year-old daughter, Willow, took the stage for her inaugural ballet recital, her father, Tony, swiftly stepped up to stand by her side. Dressed in a charming black tutu and a matching long-sleeve turtleneck, Tony joined Willow on stage, creating an enchanting father-daughter moment. Capturing the heartwarming scene, Tiana shared a video on both her Instagram and TikTok accounts. The footage showcased Tony twirling his daughter and lifting her gently as she adorned a pink, sparkly tutu.

Willow embarked on her ballet journey in October, and her passion for dance has only grown stronger, according to Tiana’s recent interview. Tiana also mentioned that Tony diligently takes their daughter to ballet practice every Saturday, followed by a delightful tradition of indulging in ice cream. Tiana’s TikTok post, reshared for its sheer adorableness, garnered over 24 million views. Her caption read, “He’s the best daddy a girl could have.”