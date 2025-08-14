6 Celebrity Red Carpet Looks That Were Originally Worn by Legends
Vintage fashion isn’t just a style choice, it’s a statement. These 6 celebrities rocked iconic throwback pieces that had fans doing double takes.
1. Millie Bobby Brown
While gearing up for The Electric State, Millie embraced her streak of ’90s and 2000s-inspired outfits, one standout being a satin Versace dress originally worn by Pamela Anderson at the 2005 MAC Viva Glam party.
One fan summed it up perfectly, commenting, “The PAM is so real,” in reference to Pamela Anderson’s look.
2. Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega turned heads at the premiere of Hurry Up Tomorrow by wearing the original 2000 John Galliano-designed Dior newspaper mini dress, iconic from its cameo on Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City.
A fan gushed over Jenna Ortega’s look, writing, “Love the SATC dress,” comparing it to the iconic Sex and the City style.
3. Keke Palmer
At the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Keke Palmer wore a vintage Chanel gown from the autumn/winter 1985 collection, originally donned by Jamie Lee Curtis. The gown was acquired from Vintage Martini Consignment in Dallas and celebrated as a powerful retro moment on the red carpet.
“I picked this dress last night because I thought it was beautiful, never realized one of my mentors Jamie Lee Curtis had worn it before!” she shared. She went on to praise Curtis for taking her under her wing during their time on the show, adding that the Hollywood icon truly “saw” her.
Fans were quick to share their excitement, with one writing, “Loooveeee, and what a beautiful coincidence!”
4. Kim Kardashian
Elizabeth Taylor and her husband initially bought the earrings made of faux diamonds. Then, a few months later when she was preparing to wear them in New York, she noticed they were in a different box, but didn’t think much of it. When she opened them, they looked polished, and she put them on, but immediately realized they fit differently. That’s when Todd told her he’d had them secretly remade in real diamonds.
Kim Kardashian turned heads while wearing Elizabeth Taylor’s iconic earrings, a dazzling nod to the late Hollywood legend. Fans couldn’t get enough of the look, with one gushing, “You made these amazing jewels shine even brighter.”
5. Kylie Jenner
At the 2025 Golden Globes, Jenner arrived with her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet wearing a dress nearly identical to the one Elizabeth Hurley wore to the 1999 CFDA Fashion Awards, though Jenner’s version featured a slightly different hue.
Kylie Jenner wowed fans, with one admirer calling it “one of my fav looks.”
6. Sydney Sweeney
Last but not least, here’s another example of a Gen Z star channeling an old-school Hollywood moment. This gown, inspired by Marilyn Monroe’s iconic look from The Seven Year Itch, was first worn by Angelina Jolie at the 2004 Oscars and later by Sydney Sweeney at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.
Sydney Sweeney stunned people, prompting one fan to declare, “You nailed it.”
Who wore it better? Don’t forget to share your thoughts in the comments!
Love seeing how stars make iconic looks their own? Check out 17 Times Runway Outfits Looked Completely Different on Celebrities and see how red carpet styling can totally transform high fashion.