6 Celebrity Red Carpet Looks That Were Originally Worn by Legends

At the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Keke Palmer wore a vintage Chanel gown from the autumn/winter 1985 collection, originally donned by Jamie Lee Curtis. The gown was acquired from Vintage Martini Consignment in Dallas and celebrated as a powerful retro moment on the red carpet.

“I picked this dress last night because I thought it was beautiful, never realized one of my mentors Jamie Lee Curtis had worn it before!” she shared. She went on to praise Curtis for taking her under her wing during their time on the show, adding that the Hollywood icon truly “saw” her.

Fans were quick to share their excitement, with one writing, “Loooveeee, and what a beautiful coincidence!”