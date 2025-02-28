17 Times Runway Outfits Looked Completely Different on Celebrities
While the modeling industry is gradually becoming more inclusive, many fashion designers still favor a specific look for showcasing their creations. Runway models are typically tall and slender, maintaining neutral expressions to keep the focus on the outfits. In contrast, celebrities on the red carpet often flash radiant smiles and may even request custom alterations to runway designs.
1. Reese Witherspoon wearing Armani Privé
Reese Witherspoon attended the 2022 Emmys on September 12 as a nominee for The Morning Show. She wore an embellished Armani Privé Fall 2022 dress, seamlessly blending classic and modern elegance.
2. Halle Berry wearing Zuhair Murad
Halle Berry graced the red carpet in ZUHAIR MURAD at the 76th Golden Globe Awards on January 6th.
3. Jennifer Lopez wearing Atelier Versace
Jennifer Lopez attended Fashion Rocks 2014, wearing an Atelier Versace Fall 2014 halter jumpsuit featuring a one-legged design and metallic gold-plated details.
4. Kylie Jenner wearing Ralph & Russo
Kylie Jenner dazzles in the new Ralph & Russo collection at the Vanity Fair party.
5. Cardi B wearing Nicolas Jebran Haute Couture
Cardi B stunned in Nicolas Jebran Couture at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammys Gala on January 25 in Beverly Hills.
6. Megan Fox wearing LaQuan Smith
Megan’s mini dress, from LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 RTW collection, was paired with bronze platform heels, chunky silver chain bracelets, and her emerald and diamond engagement ring.
7. Anitta wearing Schiaparelli
Brazilian singer Anitta dazzled in Schiaparelli Haute Couture by Daniel Roseberry at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.
8. Jenna Ortega wearing Versace
At the premiere of the new comedy-horror series Wednesday, Ortega wore a Versace Spring/Summer 2023 look, nearly straight off the runway.
9. Amanda Seyfried wearing Armani Privé
Amanda Seyfried, nominated for The Dropout, attended the 2022 Emmys in Armani Privé, continuing her affinity for the brand after wearing it to the 2021 Oscars.
10. Nicki Minaj wearing OFF WHITE
Nicki Minaj arrived at the 2018 MTV VMAs in New York City on August 20, wearing a bold bathing suit look.
11. Lili Reinhart wearing Oscar de la Renta
The Riverdale actress attended the 2019 Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, wearing a draped, mimosa-colored Oscar de la Renta gown.
12. Olivia Wilde wearing Ralph Lauren
Olivia Wilde wore a Fall 2019 #RLCollection sequin gown to the Governors Awards in Los Angeles.
13. Camila Cabello wearing Oscar de la Renta
Camila Cabello graced the American Music Awards red carpet in a stunning Oscar de la Renta dress, featuring a mesh bustier bodice, sweeping tulle overlay, and origami-inspired appliqué.
14. Penélope Cruz wearing Ralph & Russo
Penélope Cruz attended the Wasp Network photocall and premiere at the 76th Venice Film Festival, wearing Ralph & Russo Fall 2019 Couture on both occasions.
15. Tracee Ellis Ross wearing Carolina Herrera
The actress made a grand entrance on the red carpet at the 94th Academy Awards, wearing a stunning scarlet Carolina Herrera gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline and a ruffled mermaid-style hem.
16. Hailey Bieber wearing Saint Laurent
Hailey Bieber kept a summer vibe at the Academy Museum Awards in Los Angeles. She wore a slinky Saint Laurent gown with a twisted strapless bustline.
17. Kylie Jenner wearing Schiaparelli
Kylie Jenner attended designer Daniel Roseberry’s Schiaparelli presentation in a figure-hugging royal blue velvet gown.
