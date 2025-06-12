I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.
6 Top Makeup Trends Set to Dominate Summer 2025
The past few years have seen the rise of the natural glow. Makeup has become more of a way to accentuate your natural features rather than add a pop of color. But, this summer, trends are more carefree. Shimmers and glowy blue eyeshadows are set to dominate and we’re ready for the change of pace from boring neutrals.
1. Butter skin
Dewy skin has always been a summer staple, but this year, experts are moving towards a smoother face canvas, prominently known as “butter skin.” While the glow still remains, it’s a bit more subtle. To achieve this look, you’ll need a hydrating primer base and a lightweight foundation so the shine can peek through.
2. Blush all the way
Blush blindness is real. You’ve likely noticed girls walking around with a generous amount of pink dusted on their cheeks. We can thank Sabrina Carpenter’s doll-like makeup for this rising trend. Applying lots of blush likely also came from the “cold girl” aesthetic from past winter makeup trends.
3. Bright eyes
Remember the Y2K shimmery blue eyeshadow everyone was wearing back then? Well, it’s coming back strong this season with a glazed twist. Rather than opt for a boring, plain eye or outdated thick wing, you can rock this icy shadow with an equally glimmering lip for a just-got-out-of-the-water look.
4. Soft contour
Yes, contour is back, but we’re not talking about the dramatic slimming kind. This time, a softer contour is getting more attention. You can easily get this look with a light dusting of bronze on the contours of your cheeks. You can also add a few dots of cream contour to get the same effect.
5. Bronzy glow
Healthy-looking skin usually has that glow from within. You want to look like you’ve been sunbathing on the beach for days, without the extra damage. All you need is a tinted moisturizer to create a dewy base. Bonus points if it has SPF in it. Next, add a bit of shimmery bronzer on the highest points of your face. Blend the bronzer on your eyes as well. It doesn’t have to be too much. Alternatively, you can dust a brown matte base and add a hint of gold shimmer on your lid.
You’ll also want to blend the bronzer down to your neck to ensure you get an even color all around. Don’t forget the extra blush, or better yet, combine your blusher and bronzer for a blonzing effect. You can add the blush on your nose as well to create a more sunburnt effect.
6. Fake freckles
Winged eyes and glittery glam eyes have become overdone and too shiny. Instead, a fresh trend is in order. For those who want to take their sun-kissed glow to the next level, faux freckles are where it’s at. A few fake dots after completing your base offers a more natural look. Fortunately, the freckle effect is easy to achieve. All you need is a brown liner and get to dotting. Then, carefully blend it out with your fingers for a seamless finish.
As we embrace the latest makeup trends, it’s clear that soft, luminous beauty is taking center stage. These looks prioritize a natural yet polished aesthetic, proving that modern makeup is all about enhancing rather than masking. That said, here are some outdated makeup techniques of the past you’ll want to ditch.