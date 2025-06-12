6 Top Makeup Trends Set to Dominate Summer 2025

Healthy-looking skin usually has that glow from within. You want to look like you’ve been sunbathing on the beach for days, without the extra damage. All you need is a tinted moisturizer to create a dewy base. Bonus points if it has SPF in it. Next, add a bit of shimmery bronzer on the highest points of your face. Blend the bronzer on your eyes as well. It doesn’t have to be too much. Alternatively, you can dust a brown matte base and add a hint of gold shimmer on your lid.



You’ll also want to blend the bronzer down to your neck to ensure you get an even color all around. Don’t forget the extra blush, or better yet, combine your blusher and bronzer for a blonzing effect. You can add the blush on your nose as well to create a more sunburnt effect.