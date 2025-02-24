7 Animal ‘Superpowers’ That Scientists Are Racing to Copy
Just like how unique and different humans are with their quirks, animals possess their unique abilities as well. With the fascinating phenomena in nature, one can wonder if animals with superpowers exist. Indeed, they do, the following incredible animal abilities serve as nature’s innovation that scientists are eager to study and replicate.
The axolotl: A regeneration marvel
First on the list is the axolotl (Ambystoma mexicanum), an aquatic salamander that possesses a superpower known as animal regeneration. It has the ability to regenerate multiple parts of the body including its limbs and internal organs such as its heart, brain, and lungs. It is believed that studying these regenerative cells and genes of axolotl may help improve treatments and serve as a way to look into the potential for humans to regenerate.
Laboratories are trying to focus on examining the cells, specifically the cell types of the brain of axolotls, that can help innovative research in regenerative medicine. Another study used this animal ability as a model system to comprehend and potentially treat human age-related deterioration. Research about the possibility of bone healing of this animal superpower was conducted as well. Scientists are eager to learn more about axolotl's regeneration marvel and its potential contribution to the medical field.
The mantis shrimp: An extraordinary vision
Up next is the Mantis Shrimp which according to National Geographic is not an actual shrimp but a type of stomatopod a species that has existed on Earth for more than 400 million years and is related to crabs and lobsters. Mantis shrimp are classified into about 400 species.
It has an incredible vision, mantis shrimps see the world through 12 channels of color while humans can process three channels of color (red, green, and blue). They can also discern UV (ultraviolet) and polarized light, aspects of light humans cannot perceive with the naked eye. A study described that “their array of 16 types of photoreceptors provides complex color reception, as well as linear and circular polarization sensitivity. The least-understood components of their retina are the UV receptors, of which there are up to six distinct, narrowly tuned spectral types.”
A Queensland Brain Institute researcher, Justin Marshall, pioneered the discoveries into the visual systems of mantis shrimps. In his studies, he stated the mantis shrimps’ vision may contribute to the evolution of color vision, may lead to cancer detection, and boost technology like satellites and camera sensors. This animal superpower that a mantis shrimp possesses has paved the way and served as an inspiration for medical and technological advances.
The gecko: A super adhesive wonder
A hero in nanotechnology with super adhesive power, Geckos are soft-skinned, tiny, and typically nocturnal reptiles. They are the best climbers in the world and can run on inverted and vertical surfaces with seemingly reckless abandon. They can also attach and remove their adhesive toes in milliseconds. Researchers have conducted a great deal of research on it because of its fine-layered adhesive system, which allows it to climb flexibly on a variety of natural surfaces.
“If geckos had not evolved, it is possible that humans would never have invented adhesive nanostructures,” Autumn and Gravish stated. Evolutionary biology with geckos was observed and had led with various gecko-inspired adhesive nanostructures such as; Biomedical applications such as endoscopy and tissue adhesives, robotics, and applications abound for a dry self-cleaning adhesive that do not rely on soft polymers or chemical bonds.
Gecko adhesion research has led to synthetic materials 10 times stronger than traditional adhesives as well. It's incredible how research on a humble lizard is helping to understand the basic mechanisms behind adhesion and friction and providing biological inspiration for the creation of innovative adhesives and climbing robots.
The electric eels: Powering the future
The fourth animal superpower has something to do with electricity. The electric eel is the most power-generating animal on the planet. It has the capacity to discharge up to 860 volts, which is sufficient to power a machine. These unexpected characteristics, which have been the consequence of billions of years of adaptive evolution on the electrical biological structure and bulk, have led to a surge in interest in electric eel biomimetics as a means of creating novel configurations and parts for energy conversion and storage systems.
This animal ability has inspired a new power source that was made by Thomas Schroeder, Anirvan Guha, Michael Mayer, and colleagues at the University of Fribourg, University of Michigan, and University of California, San Diego. By creating a sheet covered in an array of droplets of four distinct gel-like polymers, the team was able to replicate the layered structure of an electric eel's electrolyte. Pure water is present in certain droplets, whereas salt and chlorine ions are present in others.
While the fourth form of droplet transmits chlorine ions but not sodium, the third type conducts sodium ions but not chlorine. “The electric organs in eels are incredibly sophisticated; they’re far better at generating power than we are,” Michael Mayer stated. Flexible Batteries and moisture-enabled fully printable power sources were created inspired by electric eels. This biomimicry has powered the future of technology inspired by animals.
The spider silk: Nature’s toughest fiber
Followed by power is strength, spider silk is 5 times stronger than steel and is now being developed for medical sutures and body armor. It has exceptional mechanical qualities since they are stronger and more extensible than the majority of synthetic fibers that can be applied to the fields of biomedicine and materials engineering.
Applications of spider silk in biomedical issues were studied as well. Recombinant silks in skin regeneration and the creation of cartilage, tendon, bone, tooth, cardiovascular, and neural tissues are discussed in length. These fields require strong scaffolds to promote cell growth. Spider silk proteins can also be used as bioinks for 3D printers, surgical sutures, and conduit constructions. Spider silks' low immunogenicity, hydrophobicity, homogeneity, and adaptability are among the other qualities that have drawn a lot of interest in the field of medication and gene delivery.
The tardigrade: A resilient survivor
Resilience can be a unique ability with the next one, Tardigrades, also known as “water bears” or “moss piglets”, are remarkable microscopic organisms that have fascinated scientists. Their animal survival mechanisms have made them an invaluable model for researchers. Implications of studies may revolutionize dry vaccine storage and the development of drought-resistant crops.
Graduate student Aleksandar Markovski at the Hrvatin lab is also working on extending the shelf life of humans. He’s conducting experiments that will unravel the tardigrade’s intriguing biology. It would include studying how tardigrades recover after a freeze-thaw cycle via RNA sequencing. This animal superpower that revolves around survival may serve as a way to aid humans.
The shark skin: An incredible protection
With strength comes protection, the last animal on the list is the shark, particularly its skin. The layer of dermal denticles also referred to as placoid scales, that cover shark skin is composed of the same material as stingrays and human teeth. For further protection, a layer of dentine (hard tissue) covers these flat, triangular scales, which contain a central hollow that receives blood flow. These tiny scales offer protection from parasites, algae, and barnacles. Sharkskin topography is known for its antibacterial properties because of its unique pattern.
Scientists are investigating its antibacterial, cytocompatible, and drug-delivery properties. The application of shark skin has led to scientific breakthroughs. In transportation, Yvonne Wilke, Volkmar Stenzel, and Manfred Peschka, scientists from the Fraunhofer Institute, a German research team developed shark skin-inspired paint for airplanes, reducing drag without adding weight. If applied globally, it could save 4.48 million tons of fuel annually.
In the field of medicine, Hospitals are using shark skin-inspired surfaces to prevent infections. Sharklet Technologies developed a plastic sheet that blocks bacteria like Staphylococcus A and E. Coli from spreading. A California hospital test showed it reduces bacteria by 99.99%, potentially saving thousands of lives.
The innovations above are examples of biomimicry, which is the practice of learning from nature to solve human problems and create better technology, designs, and systems. It involves studying how animals, plants, and ecosystems function and applying those principles to innovation. These animal superpowers are proof of nature-inspired technology that will help humans advance in every field.
The studies and development through biomimicry have an impact on our everyday lives. Its revolutionizing discoveries may give convenience in the future. Some might have experienced its perks and more will benefit in the future, especially the studies conducted in the medical field like regenerative medicine.
There are a lot of incredible animals out there and people benefit from their existence. As much as humans are capable of evolution and adaptation, they may not naturally have the same abilities as animals, but with science, technology, and training, we are getting closer. We are finding ways to push human limits and develop similar abilities in new and innovative ways.
A lot can be learned from nature, it is best to be grateful and not take for granted its significance in our life.