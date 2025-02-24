7 Animal ‘Superpowers’ That Scientists Are Racing to Copy

Up next is the Mantis Shrimp which according to National Geographic is not an actual shrimp but a type of stomatopod a species that has existed on Earth for more than 400 million years and is related to crabs and lobsters. Mantis shrimp are classified into about 400 species.

It has an incredible vision, mantis shrimps see the world through 12 channels of color while humans can process three channels of color (red, green, and blue). They can also discern UV (ultraviolet) and polarized light, aspects of light humans cannot perceive with the naked eye. A study described that “their array of 16 types of photoreceptors provides complex color reception, as well as linear and circular polarization sensitivity. The least-understood components of their retina are the UV receptors, of which there are up to six distinct, narrowly tuned spectral types.”

A Queensland Brain Institute researcher, Justin Marshall, pioneered the discoveries into the visual systems of mantis shrimps. In his studies, he stated the mantis shrimps’ vision may contribute to the evolution of color vision, may lead to cancer detection, and boost technology like satellites and camera sensors. This animal superpower that a mantis shrimp possesses has paved the way and served as an inspiration for medical and technological advances.