7 Foods That Could Be Making You Smell Bad

Asparagus can make your body (and especially your urine) smell because of a unique compound called asparagusic acid. When your body breaks this down, it produces smelly sulfur-containing chemicals. These compounds get excreted in your urine, and because they evaporate quickly, you might notice the odor pretty fast.

Interestingly, not everyone can actually smell it! Some people have a genetic variation that makes them “nose-blind” to this smell, a quirky condition called asparagus anosmia.