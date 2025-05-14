7 Foods That Could Be Making You Smell Bad
Every bite you eat changes something in your body’s chemistry. It could be adding new nutrients and vitamins to your organs or pumping in fats. What you may not have thought of is that these bites could alter your body’s smell.
1. Cruciferous veggies
We’re talking broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, and brussels sprouts. While these veggies work wonders for your gut, they might leave you with a strong smell. Their high-fiber content tends to release sulfuric acid, which translates to a strong egg-like odor that comes from passing gas, sweating, or your breath.
2. Red meat
If you’ve been feeling extra smelly after that fancy steak dinner, here’s why. Even though the meat releases odorless proteins when you sweat, those proteins can interact with your skin’s bacteria, creating the strong smell. Fun fact: Researchers performed an experiment to rate the attractiveness of men on a meat diet compared to a non-meat diet. The latter’s odor was perceived as more attractive and pleasant to women.
3. Garlic and onions.
Garlic and onions are a staple couple in every cuisine. Unfortunately, these two flavorful root vegetables pack a punchy aroma when eaten. As they break down in your stomach, your body gives off a sulfur-like compound that, when mixed with your skin through your pores, can release an unpleasant scent.
4. Coffee
Your morning cup of joe might be doing more than waking you up. While drinking, it might not directly cause any bad body odor, it can indirectly contribute to it for some people. That said, it can activate your sweat glands, making you extra sweaty, and yes, extra smelly. Rather than rely on coffee for caffeine, you can explore other options like unsweetened green or black tea, which help reduce strong odors thanks to their bacteria-killing polyphenols.
5. Curry and cumin.
6. Seafood
This doesn’t apply to everyone, but some people can release smelly odor after eating seafood. That’s because they likely have a metabolic disorder known as, trimethylaminuria. This causes their body to have a hard time breaking down trimethylamine, a compound found in seafood and other foods like eggs, nuts, and dairy products. When left undigested properly, trimethylamine can leave a fishy odor that manifests in your breath, pee, saliva or sweat.
7. Asparagus
Asparagus can make your body (and especially your urine) smell because of a unique compound called asparagusic acid. When your body breaks this down, it produces smelly sulfur-containing chemicals. These compounds get excreted in your urine, and because they evaporate quickly, you might notice the odor pretty fast.
Interestingly, not everyone can actually smell it! Some people have a genetic variation that makes them “nose-blind” to this smell, a quirky condition called asparagus anosmia.
While all these foods are more likely going to give you bad breath, stronger smelling gas, and make you sweat more, they’re still worth eating. All you need to do to reverse the unpleasant odor is easy: shower. Now, on the bright side, there are foods that do the opposite and make you smell good. Check them out here.