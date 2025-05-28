Justin Bieber’s Comment on Wife’s Vogue Cover Feature Sparks Outrage
Relationships usually come with expectations. You expect your partner to have your back and support you through all your highs and lows. In other cases, like with the celebrity couple, Justin and Hailey Bieber, that support can remain questionable, particularly after Justin’s comment about his wife earning a cover on Vogue.
Justin posted Hailey’s Vogue cover image on his Instagram with an interesting caption.
Justin originally wrote, “Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue, Yikes I know, so mean. For some reason because I felt so disrespected.
I thought I gotta get even. I think as we mature we realize we’re not helping anything by getting even. We’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection. So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly I was sadly mistaken.”
This caption has now been deleted and replaced with a series of emojis, “🤷🫵🏻🫶🏼🥹.” But, fans didn’t forget what was originally said. This post’s comment section has been flooded with nothing but criticism for Justin’s lack of support for his wife.
Hailey had her supporters.
Despite the unsupportive caption Justin shared, many of Hailey’s supportive celebrity friends gave her lots of positive comments. Her close friends, the Kardashians, commented, “OBSESSED!!!! You look so beautiful! ♡,” “Hailey!!!!! SO BEAUTIFUL 🤍,” “weeeeeee ❤️❤️❤️.”
As for the comments on Justin’s post... They were nothing short of critical.
It could all have been a huge misunderstanding.
Some couples have their way of supporting each other, even if it means revealing their doubt in their partner. According to a source in Page Six, an insider shared that it was Justin’s way of saying, “‘I’m sorry for doubting you, congratulations.’ That’s all it was. [Hailey] knows his personality.”
As for Hailey’s public response, there wasn’t any. She has yet to comment on her husband’s since deleted caption.
No one knows what goes on behind the scenes in every celeb couple's life. Every famous couple has their way of navigating appreciation and gratitude, and fans will usually have a say in it. In this case, fans had a lot to say in response to Justin's reaction to his wife's huge achievement.