Justin Bieber’s Comment on Wife’s Vogue Cover Feature Sparks Outrage

Justin originally wrote, “Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue, Yikes I know, so mean. For some reason because I felt so disrespected.

I thought I gotta get even. I think as we mature we realize we’re not helping anything by getting even. We’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection. So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly I was sadly mistaken.”

This caption has now been deleted and replaced with a series of emojis, “🤷🫵🏻🫶🏼🥹.” But, fans didn’t forget what was originally said. This post’s comment section has been flooded with nothing but criticism for Justin’s lack of support for his wife.