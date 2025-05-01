Selena Gomez’s Fiancé Surprises Her and Fans Are All Saying the Same Thing
In a world where relationship drama runs rampant, a few green flags springing up give us hope of finding a loving partner. One of these green flags is none other than Selena Gomez’s fiancé, Benny Blanco. In one of his many acts of love, he pulled all the stops for a special surprise for the famed singer and actress.
Selena hasn’t been to prom before.
Growing up in fame, Gomez never had the chance to live a normal life. As a Disney star, she was going from set to set and ended up being homeschooled. Consequently, she didn’t get to go to a prom. But, that didn’t stop her loving fiancé, Blanco, from giving her something close.
Benny planned a prom photoshoot.
In a recent post from Blanco’s account, the singer posted a reel showing the behind the scenes of the planned prom. After picking up a gorgeous Gomez adorned in a poofy, purple number, the couple headed to the mall where they enjoyed an intimate photoshoot.
Their happiness was contagious in the comments.
Commentators flooded Blanco’s post with positivity saying things like, “Benny Blanco, you are the greenest flag to ever exist,” “This is freaking adorable,” “I can’t wait to find my Benny Blanco,” “Ok, this is cute ❤️,” and “I need someone to love me like Benny Blanco loves😂.”
A celebrity relationship unlike any other.
Benny and Selena’s relationship is often a highlight in each other’s social media accounts. Their love comes off as raw and unapologetic.
This same spirit seeps into their new album, “I Said I Love You First.” In a post covering the new album, Selena writes, “Benny, thank you for being my own personal journal throughout this process. These songs represent our past, present and future...”
Benny’s gesture was very thoughtful and creative. He didn’t just create a photo opportunity—he created a memory that Selena will likely forever cherish. We hope their love blooms like for these celebrity couples, whose love is only getting stronger with the years.