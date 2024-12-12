Selena Gomez Is Officially Engaged to Benny Blanco, See Her Gorgeous Ring (Photos)

Selena Gomez has surprised fans with an announcement that marks a new chapter in her life! After a year of dating, the Emilia Perez actress is officially engaged to her boyfriend Benny Blanco. She broke the exciting news along with several photos, showing off her huge engagement ring.

© selenagomez / Instagram Flora 9 hours ago I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.

𝐰𝐰𝐰.Richnow1 - - Reply

On December 11, Selena confirmed her engagement to record producer Benny Blanco, sharing photos of the couple. Alongside the pictures, she wrote, "Forever begins now.." If there was any room for speculation, Benny cleared it up with a playful comment, "Hey wait… that’s my wife."

In one of the photos, Selena can be seen smiling, admiring her huge sparkly diamond ring while sitting on a cozy picnic mat. In other pics, she gleefully shows the ring off, with Benny kissing her in one of them.

Selena, 32, and Benny, 36, started dating in the summer of 2023 and went public with their relationship later that year. Their romance blossomed nearly two decades after they first met and five years after they collaborated on the hit song I Can't Get Enough.



Benny reflected on their history during an April interview, revealing that they first crossed paths when Selena was transitioning from her Disney career to music. The pair worked together on several projects over the years, including Selena’s song Single Soon, released in August 2023—a moment that marked the beginning of their love story.

Several celebrities congratulated the happy couple on Selena's post. "YES !!!! Congratulations!!!!! So happy for you both!!!!", commented Nina Dobrev. "Waiiiitttt hold on 😱😱😱😱😱❤️❤️❤️", Cardi B expressed her excitement.



"Congratulations to you both it must be the cooking ❤️❤️❤️", Gordon Ramsay poked some fun.