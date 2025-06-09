6 Shoe Trends That Can Become the Highlight of Your 2025 Summer Look
Summer promises to be hot and busy, especially in the fashion world. Summer shoes of 2025 combine comfort and originality, offering fashionistas many possibilities for self-expression. Among the new trends, we have collected the footwear models that will emphasize your individuality and become the highlight of your image.
White or transparent socks inside sandals
The trend of socks worn inside sandals seems familiar to us, but this season we are wearing it in a completely different way. In comparison, sandals without socks look too boring, while the trendy option looks interesting. Stylists offer many options for self-expression: from minimalist white socks to transparent models with patterns or sequins. Thanks to this technique, you can easily complement both a cute and romantic or serious and formal image.
Gladiator sandals
The summer shoes of 2025 know how to surprise. Gladiator sandals are back again from the 2000s and 2010s. The models can be different: be it straps up to the calves, an abundance of embellishments or minimalist solutions, this boho trend is back on the streets of your city.
Snake print
Snake print is suddenly back on trend for the upcoming season among animalistic patterns. Earthy brown, beige or muted green tones will add a visual accent to any outfit. You can experiment with the trend in different ways, such as pairing printed shoes with an unusual evening look or a simple business suit.
Pointed toe
Pointed toes have become the center of attention in the fashion industry once again. These sandals are versatile and can visually elongate the legs, so they can become an essential element for any wardrobe. Stylists advise softening sharp silhouettes with lighter fabrics, so your look will become balanced.
Granny sandals
Comfortable, orthopedic, with foot support — what could be better for those who love comfort? Choose models with wooden soles, strappy backs or sabots. Combine them with boho dresses, denim shorts or even formal ensembles. The color palette ranges from neutral to bright options, allowing you to create any look.
Toe ring heel sandals
Heels and flip-flops have come together to create one of this summer’s most interesting trends. It is the perfect choice for those who want to add sophistication and lightness to their outfits. Stylists note that toe ring heel sandals are a continuation of the minimalist trend, so they don’t overload the image. They can easily be incorporated into both a casual outfit and a more sophisticated look. Whereas flat sandals can be extremely uncomfortable and look irrelevant.
