6 Shoe Trends That Can Become the Highlight of Your 2025 Summer Look

Heels and flip-flops have come together to create one of this summer’s most interesting trends. It is the perfect choice for those who want to add sophistication and lightness to their outfits. Stylists note that toe ring heel sandals are a continuation of the minimalist trend, so they don’t overload the image. They can easily be incorporated into both a casual outfit and a more sophisticated look. Whereas flat sandals can be extremely uncomfortable and look irrelevant.