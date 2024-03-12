Selena Gomez Shares an Intimate Tribute to New Boyfriend and Makes a Rare Confession

Selena Gomez is pouring out all the love for Benny on his birthday! The singer shared a series of photos and videos of the couple being-oh-so-in-love. She also penned down the sweetest note to him.

Birthday wishes and shared moments.

On the occasion of Benny’s 36th birthday, Selena’s heartfelt tribute is a testament to their intimate journey. The shared images—a visual narrative of their affection—speak volumes of their closeness in which the couple can be seen kissing and enjoying each other’s company.

«Happy birthday baby! Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me,» Selena captioned her post.

She also didn’t hesitate to say those three words! «I love you (Benny Blanco),» she confessed.