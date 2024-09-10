Selena Gomez Reveals She Can Never Have Children and the Tragic Reason Why

In an interview, Selena Gomez opened up about her health struggles and thoughts about motherhood. The 32-year-old candidly shared the heartbreaking news that she cannot carry her own babies while revealing how she's dealing with it.

Selena Gomez opened up, "I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children." She added that her ongoing health battles may harm both her and the baby, "I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s life in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while." Despite her initial expectations of becoming a parent naturally, she has come to terms with her situation.

Gomez expressed her gratitude for other options available to her, such as surrogacy and adoption. She said, "I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me. It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby."

Over the years, Gomez has been transparent about her health issues. Diagnosed with lupus in 2013, she underwent a kidney transplant in 2017. In 2018, she revealed her bipolar disorder diagnosis. These health challenges have influenced her thoughts on starting a family. She previously mentioned, "That’s a very big, big, present thing in my life. However, I’m meant to have them, I will. … I think there’s something over me that is maybe my bipolar that kind of just keeps me humble — in a dark way."

Selena Gomez’s relationship with music producer Benny Blanco has been public for over a year. However, she revealed that her thoughts about becoming a mother started long before they were together. "Before I met my boyfriend, I was single for five years, with the exception of going on a few dates," she shared. "And I was like, ‘Okay, if this is the vibe, then what is the most important thing to me? Family.’" Earlier this year, Benny Blanco shared his aspirations with Howard Stern, stating that having kids was his "next goal on the box."