Selena Gomez Reveals She Will Likely End Her Music Career Soon, “I’m Tired”

Selena Gomez, the multi-talented artist who rose to fame as a Disney star before conquering the music charts, recently hinted that her upcoming album might be her swan song in the music industry. The 31-year-old, known for hits like “Hands to Myself,” “Rare,” and “Bad Liar,” revealed her contemplation on pivoting towards her acting career during a recent episode of the SmartLess podcast. Gomez, who initially gained recognition as a Disney Channel sensation with Wizards of Waverly Place, has successfully transitioned into both music and acting. In 2020, she took a step into the culinary world with her cooking show, Selena + Chef, showcasing her versatility. However, her true acting prowess shone through in 2021 with her lead role in Hulu’s comedy-mystery series Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short.

During the podcast, Gomez reflected on her journey, stating that she had a lot of fun with music and touring, especially during her time on Wizards of Waverly Place. As time went on, the talented artist realized her desire to “find something to just settle on.” While she admitted to feeling, there’s still one more album in her. She expressed a strong inclination towards focusing on acting for the next phase of her career. The podcast hosts praised Gomez for her musical talents and suggested she could continue both music and acting. However, Gomez, acknowledging the value of rest, responded, “You’re right, but I am going to want to chill because I’m tired.” This decision appears to be influenced by Gomez’s personal growth and the toll her demanding schedule has taken on her mental well-being. In 2016, she made the courageous decision to cancel her tour due to ongoing struggles with her mental health, emphasizing the importance of taking care of one’s well-being.

Gomez’s foray into the music industry wasn’t initially intentional. After recording the theme song for Wizards of Waverly Place, Disney approached her about recording an album. Despite not considering herself the best singer, Gomez embraced the opportunity to tell stories through her music. Apart from her entertainment ventures, Gomez has also made a mark in the beauty industry with her cosmetics line, Rare Beauty. She launched the Rare Impact Fund in July 2020, pledging to raise $100 million over the next decade to address mental health service gaps in underserved communities.