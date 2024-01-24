Selena Gomez Reflects on Her Body Changes and Sparks an Important Discussion About Acceptance
Selena Gomez has consistently used her platform to speak openly about body image and self-acceptance. In a recent Instagram post, the multi-talented singer shared a series of photos, providing a glimpse into her evolving relationship with her body over the years.
Selena Gomez began her candid reflection with a throwback photo from an earlier date, showcasing herself in a zebra bikini. In the accompanying caption, she wrote, “Today I realized I will never look like this again...”
Following the throwback photo, Gomez shared a more recent image of herself wearing a black, high-waisted bikini bottom paired with a white tube-top bikini top. The caption in this photo carried a powerful message: “I’m not perfect, but I am proud to be who I am... Sometimes I forget it’s ok to be me.” These words echo her commitment to promoting body positivity and self-love.
Selena Gomez has not shied away from confronting body shamers and online critics. In April 2022, she addressed those who criticized her appearance in a TikTok Stories video, declaring, “I am perfect the way I am.”
After the 80th Golden Globes in January 2023, Gomez faced comments about her physical appearance. In response, she shared a candid moment on Instagram Live, playfully discussing her body with her 9-year-old sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey.
In a March 2023 Instagram video shared by Rare Beauty, Gomez revealed the affirmations she would pass down to her younger self. She encouraged self-appreciation, emphasizing that everyone is unique and should take pride in their individuality.
Gomez’s journey with body image is intricately tied to her health journey, particularly her battle with lupus. In a revealing interview in November 2019, she explained how her lupus, coupled with the medication she requires, leads to weight fluctuations. Despite the challenges, Gomez continues to navigate these issues with resilience and openness.