7 “Helpful” Pieces of Advice That Might Be Actually Harmful

Body positivity is a crucial mindset. It means that you love your body, no matter it’s shape or size. In order to cultivate that love, you need to treat your body with care. You make it feel good, by moving it, feeding it nutritious meals, and practicing moderation.

That said, you wouldn’t want to be comfortable with bad habits that can be detrimental to your health. In essence, you just need to be good to your body.