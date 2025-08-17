7 “Helpful” Pieces of Advice That Might Be Actually Harmful
You’ve likely heard the occasional, “It’ll be okay,” and “Hang in there,” but are all these words of advice actually doing any good? Maybe not. Some advice can come off as motivational, but in the end does more harm than good, like some of these below.
Never give up.
It’s time to finally realize that “never give up” isn’t the best advice. In a lot of cases, whatever you’re never giving up on could be wasting your time or be harmful to your path. You could’ve been spending all that time on a path more successful to your future endeavors. You’ll know when to give up, if it’s affecting your well-being, you don’t see any progress, or the goal is making you feel bad about yourself.
Relationships are all hard work.
That’s not necessarily true. If you blame yourself for a failed relationship thinking that you didn’t try hard enough, think again. A compatible partnerships shouldn’t feel like a drag. It’ll all just end up in resentments and stressing over a failing path.
Eat anything you want, stay confident and be comfortable in your skin!
Body positivity is a crucial mindset. It means that you love your body, no matter it’s shape or size. In order to cultivate that love, you need to treat your body with care. You make it feel good, by moving it, feeding it nutritious meals, and practicing moderation.
That said, you wouldn’t want to be comfortable with bad habits that can be detrimental to your health. In essence, you just need to be good to your body.
You have to forgive to heal.
Not everyone deserves your forgiveness. You can move on from a situation without forgiving someone, particularly if they did something terrible to you that affected your well-being in the long term. Plus, some people who wronged you may not even feel remorse, which makes your lack of forgiveness even more warranted.
Let the baby cry it out.
Leaving the baby to cry it out will likely lead to issues of neglect. That will translate to a more demanding and unhappy toddler later on. Experts say the baby must feel secure in order to become more independent as they later grow up. The opposite, or letting the baby be independent first, will make them more dependent when they grow up.
Don’t compare yourself to others.
While it may sound controversial, but comparing yourself to others can be a good thing. You can look at people in the same field and wonder how they got there and how you can try to be as good as them. Sure, everyone is on a different path in life, but having some sort of idea of where you want to be by looking at someone else’s successes can be motivating. Just be sure to do so in moderation to avoid any burnout.
Everything will be okay.
Being positive isn’t bad, but if your friend is going through a tough situation, and you hit them with “Everything will be okay, buddy,” they won’t magically feel alright. Sometimes it’s better to just listen and be compassionate with what they’re going through.
In most of these advices, you've likely noticed a theme of staying positive. While that is important, it's better to stay more realistic.