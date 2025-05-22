7 Tips How to Choose Comfortable Shoes for Every Day

As a general rule, the human foot grows throughout life. Not at the same rate as in your teenage years, but the foot grows about half a size larger every decade. This is due to the pressure exerted on the feet: the ligaments in the feet expand and the foot becomes longer and wider accordingly. It is better to take the measurement in the evening, because after a busy day, the feet swell, and shoes that seem to fit in the morning will be tight and uncomfortable.

It’s important to measure your foot while standing, not sitting. In the second case, the size of your foot will be smaller. More often than not, the left and right feet may not be the same. The difference may be tiny, but it’s still better to try on a longer foot: you can always fill the empty space with something (e.g. a special silicone pad).

So, how do you measure your foot? Stand on a piece of cardboard or a piece of paper (the main thing is that your foot should fit completely). Remember that you need to stand so that the foot is as straight as possible. Outline the foot with a marker, put the thumb to the outline of the big toe and make a mark. Make a similar mark on the inner side of the foot. This space will give you the comfort you need.