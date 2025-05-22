7 Tips How to Choose Comfortable Shoes for Every Day
Comfortable shoes are always important. If due to your work you have to spend all day on your feet, then comfort is simply necessary. And it doesn’t matter if you’re a courier and need to run, or a hairdresser and need to stand all day long — this is a load to your feet. So, if your feet hurt, blisters appear, or shoes seem tight, then it’s better to get rid of them, than to fix the problem with some dubious life hacks.
Often a seemingly comfortable pair may hide unpleasant surprises. And sometimes the shoes are simply chosen not according to the size. But there are a few tips that will help you pick up the perfect option for every day.
Pay attention to the shape and material.
When ordering online, consider the shape. Even slightly narrow shoes, be it loafers or sneakers, can actually reduce the parameters indicated on the label. It’s risky to choose these shoes to fit, so it’s better to add plus one to your size. For example, loose sneakers can fit you perfectly, while narrow espadrilles with the same marking, most likely, will be uncomfortable. Pay attention to the previous buyers’ reviews — they may mention that the shoes run small.
The material for everyday shoes must allow air to circulate, which will ensure the comfort of your feet. The sole should be rubber: this material will add stability.
Try on shoes standing up, not sitting down.
One of the most common mistakes is trying shoes on sitting down. This is wrong, as you will find yourself with cramped toes when walking or standing, and it certainly won’t add to your comfort.
Therefore, it’s smart and practical to try them on standing up. It’s even better to walk around in the shoes a bit to see if they feel tight or not. In short, try it on seven times, buy it once.
Don’t count on the shoes to stretch out.
Have you ever fallen in love with a pair of shoes, but they seem a little narrow, and the larger size is already too big? But you don’t want to leave without a purchase, so people often hope that the shoes will stretch a little. This is definitely not worth doing.
As a rule, manufacturers use materials that don’t stretch. Of course, there are exceptions, but in reality if your shoes have become wider, then the fibers of the material are not stretched, but torn. And this means that these shoes or sneakers won’t last long.
You will ask, then why do sellers sometimes themselves say that the shoes will stretch? Yes, a pair made of genuine leather can really stretch a little, but not much: these shoes won’t become a size larger. That is why you shouldn’t take a tight pair — it will be uncomfortable.
Measure your foot size every year.
As a general rule, the human foot grows throughout life. Not at the same rate as in your teenage years, but the foot grows about half a size larger every decade. This is due to the pressure exerted on the feet: the ligaments in the feet expand and the foot becomes longer and wider accordingly. It is better to take the measurement in the evening, because after a busy day, the feet swell, and shoes that seem to fit in the morning will be tight and uncomfortable.
It’s important to measure your foot while standing, not sitting. In the second case, the size of your foot will be smaller. More often than not, the left and right feet may not be the same. The difference may be tiny, but it’s still better to try on a longer foot: you can always fill the empty space with something (e.g. a special silicone pad).
So, how do you measure your foot? Stand on a piece of cardboard or a piece of paper (the main thing is that your foot should fit completely). Remember that you need to stand so that the foot is as straight as possible. Outline the foot with a marker, put the thumb to the outline of the big toe and make a mark. Make a similar mark on the inner side of the foot. This space will give you the comfort you need.
Choose running shoes.
These sneakers have a greater depth. This space will allow you to insert an orthopedic insole. This will relieve the stress off your feet, knees, and hips.
Even if you don’t have any problems, but you spend all day on your feet, orthopedic insoles can help you stay healthy.
Be aware of the thickness of your socks.
It’s always worth considering what you’ll be wearing inside your cherished pair. Of course, closed shoes or sneakers are unlikely to be worn on bare feet.
That’s why it’s better to try shoes while wearing socks before buying them. Take socks with you to the shop, and this will definitely help you make the right choice.
Look carefully at how the shoes fit.
Many experts recommend trying on shoes after a full day of work. This will help to take into account the fact that in the evening, your feet are more likely to be swollen.
Pay attention to the space near the big toe and near the little toe. If it bulges a little, go for a bigger size.
Bonus: A few tips to survive a day on your feet
- Choosing the right shoes is certainly important. But there are also smart tricks that can reduce the strain on your feet.
For example, many people try so hard to look presentable at work and care for their posture that they automatically overstretch and straighten their legs at the knees. Try bending your knees slightly, and you will immediately feel how much more comfortable it is. This can be achieved by spreading your legs a little wider or putting one foot forward.
- Another good idea is to place a low bench or similar device near you where you can place your foot on from time to time. This will take the strain off your back and legs. Ideally, change your feet every 10 to 15 minutes.
