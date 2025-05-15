8 Chic Scarf Styles That Can Make You Look Elegant Even in Summer
Scarves can be perfect accessories not only in the winter but also in the summer season, you only need to select the right ones. And learn some tricks on how to wear them in the warm weather without being overheated to remain stylish all year long.
1. Pair your thin scarf with your summer outfit.
In summer, always choose light scarves like silk scarves, which you can combine with dresses for a chic look. Linen scarves are also a good choice, but avoid thick, heavier ones, like knit scarves.
2. Wear a French knot.
This is the classic way to tie a silk scarf. This knot looks fabulous with shift dresses and fitted t-shirts. Silk scarves that are colorful and brightly patterned add a lot of visual interest to a solid or neutral outfit. This can help to stretch your wardrobe and change up the look of your wardrobe basics.
3. Leave your scarf long and loose.
For a casual look, wear your scarf loose around your neck with both hands hanging evenly in front. You can use this style with short-sleeved T-shirts, dresses for all sorts of occasions, from work to a party with your friends.
4. Over the shoulder
If you don’t want to wear your scarf on your head or around your neck, just cover your shoulders with it. Be sure, it’s long enough and it matches the colors of your outfit.
5. Scarf as a hair accessory
Simply tie your silk or linen scarf around the base of a ponytail or bun for a feminine way to elevate your look.
6. Wear a head scarf.
Place your scarf over your head, then tie it over the top at the back. How far forward or back you place it will depend on what looks best on you. It’s a fun, trendy way to style your scarf in the summer, while it also protects your scalp and hair from the sun. Try not to tie it under your chin, though, to avoid the “old lady” look.
7. Easy version: headband
If you struggle to get the perfect headscarf, you can also roll up your scarf and wear it as a headband.
8. A scarf can fit your bag as well.
If you don’t want to wear your scarf at all, just tie it around your bag to dress it up.
