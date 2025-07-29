8 Early Signs of Parkinson’s Disease You Might Be Overlooking
Parkinson’s disease is often misunderstood, and many of its early signs can be mistaken for normal aging or other health conditions. While many are familiar with the classic signs, such as tremors or rigid limbs, there are several more subtle and often overlooked early indicators. By recognizing the more subtle symptoms, you can seek early intervention and manage the disease more effectively.
CONTENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED AS A SUBSTITUTE FOR MEDICAL ADVICE. SEEK GUIDANCE FROM YOUR DOCTOR REGARDING YOUR HEALTH AND MEDICAL CONDITIONS.
1. Drooling and difficulty swallowing:
2. Smaller handwriting
Parkinson’s disease affects movement control due to chemical changes in the brain, making tasks like writing more challenging. As a result, handwriting often becomes smaller and more cramped. This condition is known as Micrographia, which translates to “small handwriting.” The letters appear much smaller than usual, and words are squeezed tightly together.
3. Changes in facial expression
Parkinson’s disease reduces dopamine in the brain, which affects the facial muscles and limits the ability to express emotions. As a result, people may appear to have a blank or expressionless face, even when they’re feeling strong emotions. This condition, known as hypomimia, is often called the “Parkinson’s mask” or facial masking.
4. Stooping or postural changes
One of the more subtle early signs of Parkinson’s disease is a change in posture. People with the disease often begin to stoop, which can manifest as a slight forward lean or difficulty maintaining an upright posture. This can happen because PD impacts the brain’s ability to control automatic actions, which means people may no longer get the usual cues to stand up straight, leading to changes in their posture.
5. Tooth decay and gum problems
Many people with Parkinson’s disease suffer from tooth decay and gum issues. This can be linked to a reduction in saliva production, which affects the mouth’s ability to naturally clean itself. Additionally, the rigidity of facial muscles may make it harder to clean teeth effectively.
6. Reduced sense of smell
One of the lesser-known early signs of Parkinson’s disease is a diminished sense of smell. People with PD may notice that they can no longer detect certain odors or that their sense of smell has decreased over time. This is thought to be related to changes in the brain section that is responsible for our sense of smell. It can often appear several years before more visible symptoms like tremors develop.
7. A shuffling walk
Another early sign that is often overlooked is a change in walking pattern, known as a shuffling walk. People with Parkinson’s may notice that they begin to drag their feet or take shorter steps. This is often due to muscle stiffness and difficulty with balance. The shuffling gait can also be accompanied by a reduced arm swing while walking.
8. Speech changes
Subtle changes in speech can also be an early indication of Parkinson’s disease. This can include a softer or more monotone voice, as well as difficulty articulating words clearly. These changes occur due to the stiffness of the vocal cords and the loss of control over facial muscles, which are common in Parkinson’s.
