8 Everyday Habits That Slowly Destroy a Relationship
Relationships often don’t fall apart overnight—it’s the small, everyday habits that quietly chip away at the bond between partners. Recognizing and addressing these habits early can make all the difference in keeping your relationship strong and healthy. Here are 8 everyday habits that might be slowly damaging your relationship.
1. Always prioritizing your work
We all need jobs to pay the bills—romance doesn’t thrive without electricity! However, all work and no play makes life dull. While careers are important, so is quality time together.
Plan something fun, create memories, and support each other. No matter how career-focused you are, the need for love and connection never fades. You can still find your work-life balance and make your relationship work.
2. Not setting boundaries
Many people overlook the importance of boundaries in relationships and marriages, which often leads to trouble. Even when someone is a big part of your life, there should still be a balance between your relationship and other aspects of life.
Everyone needs a little space. Losing your individuality or expecting your partner to do the same can be unhealthy and harmful to your relationship. Even when sleeping, choosing a bigger bed could do your relationship a favor. Research shows that 30-40% of couples sleep in separate beds, which can be beneficial, as poor sleep quality is linked to higher divorce rates.
3. Too much screen time
If you spend all day on your computer and phone, only to switch to the TV after work, your relationship might get affected by it. Constant screen time can take a toll on your relationship. Try to decrease your weekly screen time and be more present in the moment.
4. Bringing up the past
If you and your partner have hit a rough patch due to a past mistake, constantly bringing it up during arguments or unrelated conversations can harm your relationship. It’s a sign that you haven’t fully moved on, but instead of revisiting it repeatedly, it’s better to address it openly and constructively.
5. Lack of Communication
Many couples mistake silence for peace, but eventually, the connection runs dry. For example, one partner may stop sharing their frustrations to avoid being a burden, while the other feels shut out and assumes there’s a lack of trust.
Over time, their conversations become surface-level, replacing meaningful connection with small talk. The fix? Open up with small acts of vulnerability. Saying, “I had a tough day at work, and I’d love to hear your thoughts,” builds a bridge instead of a wall.
6. Unrealistic Expectations
Having unrealistic expectations is a habit that can severely damage a relationship. It is said that relationships built on such demands often lead to frustration and toxicity over time. Do you expect your partner to manage the household, work, and kids while still having energy for quality time with you at the end of the day? These expectations can be unrealistic and exhausting and could lead to resentment.
7. Comparing Your Relationship
Comparing your partner or relationship to others can be a harmful habit. It creates feelings of inadequacy and resentment, weakening the bond between you. "Did you see how often they go on romantic dates?" "Her partner always surprises her with expensive gifts." Try to avoid these kinds of statements and encourage your partner.
8. Lack of Gratitude
We all do thoughtful things for our partners, and it’s natural to want appreciation in return. When gratitude is missing, resentment can build. While kindness shouldn’t be about seeking praise, a simple “thank you” reinforces love and effort.
Make it a habit to express gratitude for both small and big gestures. Whether it’s cooking a meal or running an errand when you’re unwell, acknowledging these acts strengthens your bond and ensures kindness never goes unnoticed.