8 Hair Trends That Are Set to Steal the Spotlight in 2025
Keeping up with hair trends, from colors and cuts to accessories, can feel overwhelming with how quickly they change. If you want to stay ahead of the game, we’ve rounded up 8 must-try trends for 2025. Whether you’re thinking about a fresh new look or just want to add a stylish touch to your current hairstyle, these trends have something for everyone.
1. Side fringe
In previous years, a messy bun was the go-to for that effortless, carefree vibe, but in 2025, fringes are taking over. A popular throwback making a return is the side fringe, while curtain bangs and Birkin bangs remain timeless choices. These styles add softness and frame the face beautifully, giving off that effortless yet put-together look.
2. Hair gems
If you want to add a touch of glamour to your hairstyle, hair gems are the perfect accessory. They’re incredibly versatile, allowing you to choose the size, color, and amount based on the occasion. Whether you go for a subtle sparkle or a bold statement, these gems can instantly elevate your look.
3. Voluminous hairstyles
If you’re aiming for a cute and trendy hairstyle, a side braid might feel a bit outdated. Instead, fuller, more voluminous styles are taking center stage, adding a fresh and modern touch. One celebrity leading the charge is Sabrina Carpenter, who often rocks bouncy, voluminous hair that gives off effortless glam.
4. Ginger hues
Bold red shades are making a major comeback, turning heads like never before. With stars like Chappell Roan leading the trend, this fiery color is taking center stage. From deep crimson to vibrant cherry, these striking tones exude confidence and energy.
5. Jawline bob
6. Slicked-back hairstyles
A sleek, pulled-back hairstyle is the perfect way to create a sophisticated and polished look. This style keeps the focus on your features, enhancing your natural beauty. Whether you’re heading to a formal event or just want to feel extra confident in your daily routine, this trend works for any occasion.
7. Pastels
Experimenting with unexpected hair colors in the form of pastel shades is becoming a huge trend for 2025. These soft hues offer a unique twist without being too bold, making them a great way to refresh your style. From lavender and baby blue to soft peach, pastel tones bring a delicate and playful charm.
8. Bixie cut
The bixie cut, a stylish mix between a bob and a pixie, has been gaining attention for its perfect balance of short and chic. This cut offers the best of both worlds—easy maintenance with a touch of elegance. Whether styled sleek or tousled, the bixie brings a modern, effortless edge to any look.
It’s not just hair that’s getting a fresh wave of trends—makeup is also stepping up in a big way. Check out 9 Makeup Trends That Are About to Shake Up Spring 2025 and discover the trendiest looks of the season.