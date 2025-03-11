9 Makeup Trends That Are About to Shake Up Spring 2025
1. Frosty eyeshadows
“Silver eyeshadow look!” © ghostygooo / Reddit
A major eyeshadow trend for 2025 is making waves—frosty, shimmering shades are set to dominate the beauty scene. This icy, luminous look is expected to be a go-to during the colder months, while metallic hues will take center stage when the weather heats up.
2. Messy black eyeliner
If you’re aiming for a bold and edgy look, smudged black eyeliner is the perfect choice. Precision isn’t required—a slightly messy, effortless finish is what makes it work. Whether you’re after a soft, smoky touch or a full-on grunge vibe, this style lets you play around and make it uniquely yours.
3. Blue eyeshadow
“I love how blues and purples look on brown eyes!” © AttitudeNo9046 / Reddit
Bright, multi-colored eyeshadow looks have had their moment, but they’re starting to feel a bit dated. One of the standout makeup trends for 2025 is blue eyeshadow, with shades like delicate pearl blue and rich smoky navy taking center stage. It’s a bold shift from the usual neutral tones, but it’s a fantastic way to add some personality to your look.
4. Overlining is out
For a long time, overlining lips to make them appear fuller was a popular trend, but 2025 is bringing a shift toward embracing natural lip shapes. Instead of reshaping, the focus is now on highlighting what makes your lips uniquely beautiful.
5. Glitter
“Trying a new shadow shape with some iridescent glitter” © hindsighttbias2 / Reddit
If you want to make a bold statement, don’t hold back on the glitter. It’s not just for eyeshadow—there are so many ways to add a little sparkle to your look. Try incorporating it into your lipstick, highlighter, or even your nails for a touch of glam.
6. Bubblegum pink
While bold reds make a statement for nighttime glam, a new go-to shade is trending for everyday wear. Bubblegum pink and soft baby pink, once a staple in early 2000s beauty, are making a stylish return. And since matte lipstick isn’t always the most flattering option and can sometimes feel a bit outdated, consider semi-matte lipstick for a more modern and versatile look.
7. Brown lip liner
“First time using a dark brown lip liner!” © humanbean1597 / Reddit
A ’90s favorite is making its way back, bringing a fresh touch to even the most minimal makeup looks. Just pick a brown shade that suits you and pair it with a clear gloss or a coordinating lipstick for a sleek finish. This look adds warmth and definition to your lips while keeping things effortless and chic.
8. “Blush blindness”
The "blush blindness" trend, where blush is applied boldly without blending for a natural look, isn’t going anywhere. Sabrina Carpenter is a perfect example of how this technique adds a fresh, youthful glow. To pull off this trend effortlessly, go for vibrant shades like coral, pink, or red.
9. Thin eyebrows
Thin eyebrows are making a comeback. This trend has always been divisive since it draws more attention to facial features and doesn’t complement every face shape. However, eyebrow shape is just as important as thickness, and finding the right balance can completely transform your look.
