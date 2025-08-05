8 Mani-Pedi Combos to Keep on Your Radar for 2025
Whether you’re ready to go bold with a splash of color or keep things chic and subtle, the right manicure and pedicure combo can completely elevate your style. To update your nail game and step into the season with confidence, read on for the top mani/pedi combos to try now.
1. Beachy blue and yellow.
Channel the carefree vibe of a coastal getaway with blue and yellow. This combo feels like summer in a bottle, with the calming blue paired perfectly with the sunny yellow for a fun, vibrant look that brings beachy bliss to your nails.
2. Cool mint and silver.
Refresh your style with the cool elegance of mint paired with shimmering silver. This modern combo offers a soothing, chic look with just the right amount of sparkle, making it a perfect choice for anyone seeking a fresh, sophisticated vibe.
3. Shades of monochrome.
Elevate your nail game with varying shades of the same color. This monochromatic look is all about depth and dimension, allowing you to play with subtle gradients or bold contrasts in a single color family for a sleek, polished finish.
4. Party glitter.
For the ultimate showstopper, party glitter is your go-to for any celebration or night out. If you’re not ready to commit to full glitter, try a glittery French tip with a nude pedicure for a look that isn’t overwhelmingly sparkly.
5. Barbie pink.
Embrace the playful and bold with Barbie pink. This fun, bright shade will have you feeling youthful and vibrant. It’s a trend that never goes out of style.
6. Berry tones.
Rich and fruity, berry tones give your nails a sophisticated and cozy vibe. From deep purples to vibrant reds, this combination adds warmth and depth, perfect for whenever you want to feel extra chic.
7. Classic nude and red.
You can never go wrong with the timeless duo of classic nude and red. This combo balances elegance with a pop of fiery color, offering a polished, versatile look that suits any occasion, from office meetings to evening dates.
8. Complimentary blue and orange.
For a bold and energetic combination, blue and orange deliver a vibrant contrast that commands attention. This complementary pairing creates an eye-catching, dynamic look, making it ideal for those who love to stand out and make a statement with their nails.
