These 11 Nail Styles Are Over—Here’s What’s Trending Instead
Manicurists are typically up to date with the latest nail trends, but they often go with whatever their clients request. The truth is, not everyone has time to keep up with what’s in style. So, we did the research for you. We looked into which manicure designs might be better left behind and found some trendy alternatives worth trying instead.
1. Swap out mint green for sky blue.
2. Marble is out.
3. Update your french tips.
There was a time when the striking white tips of a classic French manicure were considered the peak of elegance—but that trend has faded. These days, the baby French manicure is popular for its subtle, minimalist look with fine, delicate tips. But what’s really trending now are colourful versions—where bold or playful shades replace the traditional white for a fresh, modern twist.
4. Angles are out, swirls are in.
This design was once a favourite for many, thanks to the creative use of lines and shapes over a neutral base. It was definitely a stylish choice at the time, but this sort of overcomplicated nail art is not really on trend anymore.
Now, pop art-inspired nails are in style. Think bold colours, flowing lines, and abstract patterns that bring a fun, summery energy to your look.
5. Hot pink is not so hot anymore.
Bold, saturated pink nail polishes have faded from popularity along with the Barbiecore trend. To be honest, this shade can come off as a bit over-the-top and really only works with a bold, confident style. These days, softer tones like blush pink, milky white, or peach are having their moment.
6. Ditch the dark red nails.
Red has long been a classic choice, but it may be time for a change. According to the style experts, the darker, more burgundy, versions of this shade are officially outdated.
Don’t worry though—red comes in many variations, and brighter reds are currently trending. Or if you’re daring enough, red-tipped French manicures are making a fresh and stylish comeback.
7. Glitter nails no longer shine in style.
8. Go bright, not neon.
Neon nail polish has long been a popular choice for summer, thanks to its vibrant and refreshing look. However, this year, neon shades are falling out of fashion. If you want to avoid sticking to the usual neutrals, try rich and unique colors like tangerine, deep blue, or fiery crimson—these shades are bold, striking, and very much in style at the moment.
9. Long nails are making their way out.
Let’s be honest, long nails, whether natural or extended, are often uncomfortable and impractical. Nowadays, they’re also considered out of style. Most experts agree that it’s the nail’s shape and colour—not length—that truly bring elegance and sophistication.
10. Floral nails are no longer in bloom.
Floral prints may be a staple in fashion, but when it comes to nails, they’re no longer a go-to choice. Bright, detailed flower designs especially can feel outdated and don’t always suit every occasion. This season, try something more current—like tortoiseshell patterns, hearts, or minimalist dots—for a fresh and stylish look.
11. Over-the-top embellishments are out.
Unique nail details can elevate your overall look, but it’s important not to go overboard. Too many embellishments can make your nails feel disconnected from your personal style. These days, subtle accents are in—think small, refined touches. The heavy use of beads, bows, and foil is no longer considered fashionable.
Still not sure what to ask for at your next nail appointment? Here are 11 nail designs that have stood the test of time and are making a strong return. Take a look—you might just find your next go-to look.