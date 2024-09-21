8 Psychological Factors That Make Someone More Attractive to Us

Beauty is usually subjective, but research shows it combines shared standards and personal preferences. While many agree on what’s attractive, individual tastes still influence what we find beautiful.

1. The shape of their face.

Research shows we’re drawn to faces that seem more familiar or typical. This could be due to evolutionary reasons, as average features might signal genetic health, or simply because our brains find typical faces easier to process and recognize.

2. Taste

Kissing transfers numerous bacteria, which studies suggest plays a practical role in attraction. It allows us to sense if we’re compatible with someone, as their taste can impact how attractive we find them.

3. Their pupils

Pupil size adjusts based on our feelings, enlarging when we feel joy. Research suggests that we instinctively find individuals with larger pupils more appealing, as it signals their interest in us. Historically, to enhance their allure, Italian women used a toxic substance from the belladonna plant to dilate their pupils when attracting potential partners.

4. Waist ratio

The ratio of the waist to the hips is traditionally viewed as a key aspect of female attractiveness. Research indicates that a lower waist-hip ratio tends to make women more appealing to men.

5. Body odor

The attractiveness of a woman to men can be significantly influenced by her natural scent, which is linked to reproductive hormones. According to a study, women are particularly appealing during ovulation, a time when hormone levels are elevated, signaling fertility. This effect highlights the biological factors that can influence perception.

6. Leg to body ratio

Leg length matters a lot in what we find attractive. A balanced leg-to-body ratio is generally preferred for men, while longer legs are more attractive for women. The ideal is somewhere in between, not too long or too short. Some studies used edited images, which might not look real. Also, research shows that both men and women usually have similar leg lengths, suggesting that longer legs aren’t just a special feature of women.

7. Types of hands

Attractive hands usually have longer fingers, and studies show that women like men with longer ring fingers, suggesting healthy hormones. Hand attractiveness also depends on smooth, well-kept skin, which suggests good health and genes. However, plump hands are viewed less favorably, often linked to poor health.

8. Facial symmetry

Studies have found that symmetrical faces are often perceived as more attractive because they are easier for our visual receptors to process. Additionally, there’s a biological instinct that links facial symmetry with good health and genetic quality.