8 Simple Ways to Communicate With Your Cat

But it's not just about the tone of your voice; your gestures are just as important. Pointing to the floor or making a downward motion with your hand when telling them to step away from the counter makes your instructions clearer. Similarly, if you want them to come over, just wave your hand or wave your finger. They're smart, they'll get it.



Watch your cat's body language as well, as it can tell you a lot about how your cat is feeling. A high tail indicates social confidence and a friendly approach. If the tail forms a question mark, it is also a sign that he is happy and willing to interact. However, they usually prefer to be petted around the face, chin or ears rather than on the tail. When a cat's tail is down, it suggests anxiety or fear. If it is tucked between the legs, it may be feeling intense pain or fear.



A curled tail indicates that the cat is frightened or shocked, usually due to a sudden threat. This defensive posture is intended to make him appear larger. In this state, it is best to keep him away, as he may become aggressive. And if your cat's tail wraps around his body while sitting or lying down, it may be a sign of fear, defense or discomfort. In these cases, it is important to avoid stressing your cat and consider a visit to the veterinarian if this behavior persists.



Sometimes, pretending you don’t exist for a moment (by turning away or giving them some time) can help them feel more comfortable before engaging. And if you see their ears pinned back, well, you might want to steer clear for a bit—this is a clear sign that they’re not happy and might not appreciate further interaction.