8 Summer 2026 Manicure Trends Every Nail Salon Is Booking Right Now
As temperatures rise, beauty enthusiasts look for fresh ways to elevate their personal style. When a new season arrives, certain aesthetics captivate the beauty world. Editorial manicurist Leanne Woodley has described the emotional high of picking colors and the mood boost that comes when an artist can gently “nudge people out of their box a little” to try a look they wouldn’t normally choose.
So pack your bags and set that work email to “out of office,” it’s officially time to find your ultimate summer vacation manicure. Ahead, discover top 8 stunning nail ideas perfect for your next getaway.
If you could only wear one nail color all summer long, what would it be and why?
1. Textural finishes.
Shiny nail finishes have been dominating the past few years, thanks to trends like Hailey Bieber’s glazed nails. This summer, the look is evolving by layering chrome, cat-eye, and blooming gel effects for even more depth and dimension. Celebrity nail artist Katie Masters says these finishes create a textured look without the need for bold 3D charms, making them a popular choice for clients seeking eye-catching yet wearable nails.
2. Seaside set.
The Seaside set manicure is the perfect choice for summer 2026, bringing together ocean-inspired shades and a glossy, sun-catching finish. Its fresh mix of soft blues, pearly whites and shimmering details creates a chic yet effortless look. Whether you’re on vacation or enjoying sunny days at home, this manicure adds the perfect coastal touch to any summer outfit.
3. Ice cream nails.
Ice cream nails are a top pick for summer 2026 thanks to their soft, fresh, and effortlessly elegant look. The creamy pink-to-white ombré creates a subtle finish that pairs with any outfit or occasion. Their glossy shine adds a clean, sun-kissed glow that’s perfect for the season. If you love timeless, low-maintenance nails with a modern twist, this trend is an easy choice.
Which summer manicure trend are you most excited to try this year?
4. Square natural nails.
For a minimalist manicure with a modern edge, choose a crisp square nail shape. Since natural nail looks leave little room for imperfections, proper nail prep is essential. Cuticle care is crucial, though, says celebrity manicurist Julia Diogo: “When you’re working with minimalist colors, prep is everything. There’s nothing to hide behind.” So, tidy up those cuticles and apply a cuticle oil before bed each night.
5. Mermaid chrome.
Mermaid chrome nails are the perfect way to capture the summer vibes without relying on obvious beach-themed designs. By layering chrome over glitter, this trend creates a luminous, multidimensional finish that shines beautifully in the sunlight. The result is a glamorous yet versatile manicure that’s just as stylish for everyday wear as it is for a summer getaway. “Chrome layered on top of glitter is what’s really taking over,” says Masters. “It creates way more depth than just a simple chrome.” Plus, unlike most vacation nail art, you’ll want to wear it long after the trip is over.
6. Reverse French manicure.
The reverse French manicure offers a fresh twist on the classic design by placing the accent at the base of the nail instead of the tip. A sheer, glossy base paired with a metallic shimmer creates a sleek, modern finish that’s both subtle and eye-catching. It’s an elegant, minimalist style that’s perfect for any occasion. Here, Chanel manicurist Betina Goldstein pairs a silver shimmer with a sheer, high gloss base for maximum impact.
7. Pastel hearts manicure.
Pastel hearts manicure is a perfect choice for summer 2026, combining soft seasonal shades with a playful, romantic touch. The delicate heart details add personality while keeping the look fresh and elegant. Its light colors pair effortlessly with sunny outfits and vacation style. Cute yet sophisticated, it’s a trend that’s easy to wear all summer long.
8. Animal print accents.
Animal print nails are making a bold comeback for summer, offering a fun alternative to soft, feminine designs. Leopard spots, zebra stripes, and other wild patterns add instant personality and edge to any manicure. According to celebrity nail artist, Analysse Hernandez, animal print accents are popping up everywhere this season, as people swap sweet nail art for something with a little more bite.
Wear them as a full set or as accent nails for a more subtle statement. This trend is perfect for anyone looking to make their summer manicure stand out.
Whether you’re heading on a tropical getaway, exploring Europe, or enjoying a poolside staycation, there’s a perfect nail design for every occasion. Taking time for a fresh manicure is a simple way to invest in yourself. Leaving the salon with beautiful, polished nails instantly boosts your confidence and leaves you feeling refreshed and ready for anything.
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Do you prefer timeless, minimalist nails or bold, eye-catching designs for summer?