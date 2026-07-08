8 Summer 2026 Manicure Trends Every Nail Salon Is Booking Right Now

Whether you’re heading on a tropical getaway, exploring Europe, or enjoying a poolside staycation, there’s a perfect nail design for every occasion. Taking time for a fresh manicure is a simple way to invest in yourself. Leaving the salon with beautiful, polished nails instantly boosts your confidence and leaves you feeling refreshed and ready for anything.

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