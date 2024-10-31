9 High-Maintenance Dog Breeds That Are Not Ideal for Beginners

Picking the right dog to match your lifestyle is essential, especially if you’re new to pet ownership. While many breeds are adorable, some come with challenges that can be tough for beginners. High energy, independent streaks, or specific care demands can make some dogs better suited to experienced owners.

9. Chow Chow

Chow Chows might seem inviting due to their fluffy coats, but they’re quite reserved and can be wary around strangers or other animals. They are generally calm and don’t need extensive exercise and are usually satisfied with a brief daily walk. They’re highly intelligent, but their independent and strong-willed nature can make training tricky, especially for a beginner. If you’re considering bringing one home, be prepared to handle a lot of shedding, as their thick coats require significant upkeep. Additionally, their lifespan is shorter than many other breeds, averaging around 8 to 12 years.

8. Cane Corso

Cane Corso isn’t suited for every home. These strong, protective dogs are exceptional guard dogs but can be challenging for those without prior experience in dog ownership. Their size and independent nature call for a handler who can lead confidently and consistently. Without early training and socialization, their natural guarding instincts can sometimes turn into aggression toward unfamiliar faces or animals. They’re also prone to separation anxiety, so a home where they won’t be left alone for extended periods is essential. Cane Corsos needs an owner who can provide steady guidance, positive reinforcement, and firm yet gentle leadership.

7. German Shepherd

German Shepherds are loyal, intelligent, and full of energy, which means they need both physical and mental engagement to stay content. Known for their strength and sharp minds, they’re often found in working roles. These dogs do best with active, experienced owners who can keep up with their exercise needs and provide structured activities. If they don’t get enough training or have an outlet for their energy, they can easily become restless or difficult to manage. German Shepherds flourish in homes that offer routine and structure, making them ideal for families ready for a committed, energetic companion.

6. Beagle

Beagles make great pets for active families or experienced owners, but they can be a bit challenging for first-time dog parents. Their boundless energy and strong scent instincts mean they need plenty of mental engagement and supervision, as they’ll often follow their noses into mischief. Their physical health requires some extra care too—those floppy ears are prone to infections, and they tend to gain weight if their diet isn’t carefully managed. Owners who can dedicate the time to meet these needs will find Beagles to be affectionate, playful dogs that bring a lot of happiness into the home.

5. Saint Bernard

If you’re thinking about bringing a Saint Bernard into your home, make sure you have enough space for this giant breed—they can weigh anywhere from 120 to 180 pounds. Their impressive size and strength can make them tough to handle for those new to owning dogs. Though Saint Bernards are famous for being gentle and friendly, they still need someone who can guide them with proper training and socialization. For the right person with enough room and dedication, a Saint Bernard can be a devoted and loving friend who truly thrives in a caring home.

4. Siberian Husky

Siberian Huskies are bursting with energy and personality! They’re happiest in homes with plenty of space where they can run and play, as being cooped up too long can make them restless and bored. Early training and socialization are key with Huskies—they’re smart and need mental challenges to stay engaged. They’re also quite vocal, so be ready for a lot of howling and “singing” along with the usual barking. Overall, these lively, talkative dogs are best suited for active families who can keep up with their exercise needs and love for companionship.

3. Dalmatian

Dalmatians are energetic, smart, and incredibly loyal dogs, perfect for owners who enjoy staying active. They love physical activities and excel in dog sports like agility, which can be a great outlet for their enthusiasm. Since Dalmatians are naturally independent, they need firm guidance early on to prevent dominant behavior. A steady mix of regular exercise and consistent training will help them grow into both playful and well-behaved companions. With the right approach, they’ll be a devoted, lively addition to any active household.

2. Akita

Second on the list is the Akita, a breed that may not suit every home. Originally from Japan, Akitas were bred to hunt large animals like bears and elk and are known for their loyalty and protective nature. These traits make them popular choices as police or guard dogs. However, due to their strong prey instincts, Akitas may not be ideal in homes with smaller pets like cats and can sometimes show aggression toward other dogs. While Akitas are often deeply loyal to their families, they typically remain reserved around strangers. Training an Akita requires an owner who can establish authority and earn the dog’s respect, which can be challenging for those new to dog ownership.

1. Border Collie

Topping the list is the Border Collie, renowned for its incredible smarts and high energy, originally bred to work tirelessly on farms. These dogs need plenty of mental and physical activity, so unless you’re ready to dedicate time to keep them engaged and active, another breed might be a better fit. Without enough stimulation, Border Collies can easily grow bored, often leading to unwanted habits like barking, digging, or trying to “herd” anything that moves. For energetic families or individuals willing to put in the work for training and regular activities, though, a Border Collie can be an extremely loyal and rewarding friend.