9 Pedicure Ideas That Are Becoming the Biggest Trends of Spring/Summer 2026
With spring already here and summer 2026 getting closer, it’s the perfect moment to update your look with a fresh pedicure. As the weather gets warmer, stylish colors, glossy finishes, and fun new designs are starting to stand out everywhere.
In this article, we’re taking a look at 9 pedicure trends that are set to be everywhere this spring and summer, with ideas that can work for everything from vacations to everyday wear!
Delicate Floral Minimalism
Tiny, hand-painted flowers—often just on the big toe—are replacing full floral designs. The look is clean, airy, and romantic.
Why it’s trending:
Florals are a spring staple, but minimal floral nails are gaining traction for their elegance.
How to achieve it:
- Neutral or sheer pink base
- Use a dotting tool for micro petals
- Keep the rest of the nails plain
Soft Ombré Fade
Gradient pedicures are becoming softer and more diffused, blending two close tones instead of high-contrast colors.
Why it’s trending:
“Ombré nails” remain popular, but the shift toward subtle transitions makes it more wearable.
How to achieve it:
- Use a sponge to blend two similar shades (like peach → coral).
- Finish with a glossy top coat to smooth the gradient.
Metallic Accent Toes
Instead of full metallic coverage, 2026 is all about one or two accent nails with chrome or foil finishes.
Why it’s trending:
It balances boldness and wearability—perfect for those who want something eye-catching but not overwhelming.
How to wear it:
- Neutral base (milky white or nude)
- Big toe with silver or gold chrome
- Optional: tiny metallic lines on other toes
Micro French Pedicure
The French pedicure gets a modern upgrade with ultra-thin tips instead of thick white lines. It’s subtle, clean, and incredibly chic.
Why it’s trending:
Minimalist beauty is dominating, and “micro French nails” are seeing strong engagement across platforms.
Pro tip:
Swap classic white for butter yellow, soft coral or metallic silver for a fresh twist.
Glazed Pastel Toes
While transparent “jelly” shades have dominated feeds recently, the trend has officially shifted. This year, opaque, buttery pastels and creamy solids are making waves. Think dense lavenders, mints, and soft yellows that look like smooth porcelain for your toes.
Why it’s trending: “Solid creams” offer a clean, expensive aesthetic that feels more polished and intentional—perfect for a minimalist, high-end look.
Best shades:
- Lavender purple
- Pistachio green
- Powder blue
These shades provide full-coverage sophistication while adding a fresh, modern glow.
Barely-There Nude Illusion
This trend focuses on perfectly polished, skin-tone-matching pedicures that create an elongated, clean look.
Why it works:
Search interest in “clean girl aesthetic” and “natural nails” remains high.
Key detail:
The right nude isn’t just beige—it’s customized to your undertone, making feet look instantly more refined.
Milky White Pedicure
Instead of the solid, bright white look, this season, a semi-sheer, creamy white is emerging as the go-to for a fresh, spa-like aesthetic.
Why it’s trending:
Searches for “milky nails” and “clean aesthetic beauty” are consistently high.
What makes it special:
It’s softer than opaque white, making it flattering on all skin tones.
Color-Blocked Neutrals
Instead of bold color blocking, this trend uses different neutral tones on each toe—think taupe, beige, cream, and soft gray.
Why it’s trending:
It feels curated and modern without being loud, aligning with the rise of “quiet luxury beauty.”
Styling tip:
Keep finishes consistent (all glossy or all matte) for a polished look.
Glossy Black Revival
Black pedicures are making a strong comeback—but with a twist: ultra-glossy, almost vinyl-like finishes.
Why it’s trending:
Dark nails are becoming seasonless, and “black pedicure aesthetic” is gaining momentum again.
How to elevate it:
- Go for high-shine gel top coats.
- Add a subtle shimmer or micro-glitter overlay for depth.
Spring and summer 2026 pedicure trends are all about balance—between minimalism and expression, softness and shine. The most successful looks aren’t the most complicated ones, but those that feel fresh, wearable, and visually satisfying at a glance.
If you’re choosing just one trend to try, go for something that enhances your natural style while adding a modern twist. Because this season, the goal isn’t just pretty toes—it’s effortless impact.
Which of these pedicure trends would you love to try this season?