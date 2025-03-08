10 Ways Baths Can Be Either Good and Bad for Your Body

You might think that your skin is dry because it doesn’t have enough oil, but this is not the case. Your skin searches for ways to maintain water, especially during the colder months — that’s why taking a bath helps your skin soak up the moisture.

Not only does bathing help with dry skin, but it also has anti-aging properties, such as bettering the skin elasticity, smoothing it out, and lowering the chances of getting wrinkles and lines on your face.