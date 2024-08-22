9 Stylish Clothing Combinations That Are Great for Early Fall

This time of year when you don't know what to wear can get on your nerves. It's too cold in a T-shirt, and too warm in a jacket, and you're unlikely to want to carry a bag full of different clothes. And yet, you want to look stylish. We decided to share some tips from professional stylists with you on how to get dressed with glamour and comfort during early fall.

Wearing something warm with a dress

You don't have to hide your summer dresses in the wardrobe when the weather gets cooler. They can be easily adapted to the changing weather. For example, wear a cardigan on top, which can be quickly removed at any time if the sun decides to shine again.

And if you want an unusual look, replace the cardigan with a knitted waistcoat.

By the way, you can change the dress itself. A model with long sleeves is a perfect solution for the last summer days.

Putting together various ensembles with a shirt

A shirt is versatile: you don't feel too hot or too cold in it. And you can create a lot of stylish looks with it. So, if it's warm outside, wear a shirt with linen trousers. If you want to look more feminine, try to combine a shirt with a slip dress or a knitted skirt. In these outfits, you can even go for a walk on a cold and rainy day. But not only classic shirts are worth your attention. In August-September, a shirt made of denim also looks nice. And if you combine it with white trousers, you will look great.

Opting for a floor-length skirt

A maxi skirt is a compromise solution when you don't want to choose between femininity and comfort. It looks elegant and keeps you warm. Excellent combinations are a linen skirt with a top and a blazer, or a column skirt with a white T-shirt and a shirt on top. Silk skirts can create even more curious looks. Combine this skirt with a top and a waistcoat with buttons, you will get a delightful outfit.

Wearing boots with a short dress or a skirt

Fans of miniskirts and ultra-short dresses don't have to give up their favorite clothes just because summer is saying goodbye to us. Just wear warmer shoes. Regular knee-length boots, booties, and cowboy-style boots will do. And in rainy weather, rubber boots will also look stylish. By the way, you can add zest and create a contrasting look by wearing a dress in doll style.

Choosing a cropped trench coat

In August and even sometimes in September, it can still be too warm for wearing a coat. At the same time, the wind can be too strong. If the weather is constantly changing, there is an unusual solution: try to wear a cropped trench coat. It looks stylish, and it's also ideal when it's raining. You can combine this trench with anything. And for the most elegant look, you can combine it with a long dress.

Considering a denim skirt

It's a great idea if you still want to flaunt a skirt but need a thicker piece. Plus, denim is back in fashion now. Style experts recommend choosing a pencil skirt in order to create a look in the French style. By the way, a skirt doesn't have to be just above the knee. Try to experiment. For example, choose a midi skirt with a slit.

Combining clothes made of light and thick fabrics

The secret here is to create contrasting looks that will be appropriate both in warm and cool weather. For example, you can combine a jumper with loose silk trousers. This way, you won't feel too warm in the sun and won't get too cold if it rains. Another option is a knitted waistcoat with linen shorts. Opt for this ensemble if it's still warm outside. The waistcoat will protect you from the cool wind, but at the same time it won't make you sweat, unlike a jumper.

Wearing sandals with thick soles

Sandals prolong the summer mood. However, at the end of the summer, you may feel a bit cold in them. But you don't need to give up on your favorite shoes - just choose a model with a thick sole. Your feet will feel warmer if they are high above the ground. These shoes can be worn even in September, if it is an Indian summer.

Finding alternatives to high top sneakers

Even in August, it can still be too warm in those trendy big, high top sneakers. There is an easy way out: replace them with lighter models of sneakers. But you can also choose a slightly more elegant option. For example, half-boots with laces: from oxfords to derbies.

Loafers are also a great option. By the way, pay attention not only to leather, but also to suede models. Finally, at the end of summer, ballet flats are appropriate, if you wear them with tights.