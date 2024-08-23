9 Clothing Items That Can Make You Look Younger in a Jiffy

Although clothes can’t change your real age, sometimes they do work wonders. After all, some items can erase a few years as if by magic, and others can make you look too fusty.

1. Long sports socks

Flat-soled sneakers can add some years. But that doesn’t mean you should wear massive sneakers instead. They were in fashion last year, but now they look irrelevant. Tennis shoes or ordinary sneakers are in trend. White basic models will suit any outfit. These days, fashionistas prefer to combine sneakers not with short socks, but classic or long ones. This accessory can make your outfit look more modern.

2. Rustic dresses

Robe dresses look good on many women. But you may look older in them. Instead, you can choose trendy rustic dresses. They will give the image of a modern person. Experts believe that these long dresses look even cooler than short or midi models.

3. Dark jeans

Finding the right jeans is not easy. For example, mom jeans are comfortable, but they might add some years to your age. It’s believed that ripped jeans are also not the best choice for mature ladies. Classic dark jeans that emphasize the curves of the body or high-waisted jeans will look coolest.

4. Mini bag

Bulky bags that can be worn over the shoulder are practical. But this accessory can visually add some years to your age. Compact models look much more modern. Of course, sometimes they only have enough space for your phone and keys, but they immediately freshen up your look.

5. Fully tucked-in T-shirts or shirts

Many women tuck in their jumpers and shirts only in the front, leaving the fabric untucked in the back. At first glance, this method may emphasize the beauty of the body, but in fact it gives away the older generation. Today’s fashionistas believe that it’s best to tuck tops in completely or not at all — it looks more modern.

6. Metal accessories and shiny fabrics



It’s believed that black clothes can add a few years to your look, but this doesn’t mean that women need to avoid black. A bright accessory placed near the face or metal jewelry can freshen up your look. Black fabric that is slightly glossy can also be worn without fear of looking older.

7. V-neck

A proper neckline can freshen up your look and emphasize the body’s advantages. Experts believe that the best one is V-neck. Other shapes of necklines immediately lose to it. Experts also don’t recommend covering the neck with a collar or wearing chokers.

8. Oversized denim jacket

If you want to look youthful, go for denim clothing. For example, you can put on a denim jacket over a dress or shirt. Vintage or oversized models look even more relevant. But ordinary denim jackets of standard length are usually worn only by the representatives of the older generation.

9. Clothing in neutral colors

Clothes with prints are attractive because they don’t look boring. But you’ll have to pay with your youthful look for it. To create a sophisticated image and not to overload your outfit, it is better to choose monochrome clothes in neutral colors.