A Hairdresser Gives a New Appearance to Men Who Suffer From Hair Loss (10 Photos)

A hairdresser is making waves online for how he transforms men struggling with baldness. He uses hair prostheses, which are custom-made wigs , to give his clients a radically different look. Although the procedure is temporary and has a high price , the stunning results totally explain why some men turn to it.

Based in São José dos Campos, a city in the state of São Paulo, Brazil, Francisco Oliveira has specialized in helping men overcome self-esteem issues caused due to hair loss. According to him, he has 5 years of experience in the field and has applied over 3,000 hair prostheses, which cost a minimum of close to $200.

Francisco’s work gained widespread recognition after he started posting videos of the transformations on Instagram and TikTok. “My new addiction is watching these handsome men and their transformations. Is there anything more wonderful than seeing them transform and feel realized?! There’s nothing more beautiful than a well-groomed man, seriously awesome,” one user wrote in response to one of the viral clips.