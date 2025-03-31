With tears in my eyes, I still am happy to know that molly lives happily ever after with nature and her family and her freedom. But no, I would have kept her as my friend and my pet forever. Friendships are meant to last and not to be broken. 🥺
A Man’s Unexpected Encounter With an Otter Sparked an Unforeseen Friendship and a Hollywood-Worthy Story
One of the most extraordinary and heartwarming phenomena in the world, without a doubt, is the connection that is created between humans and animals, regardless of their species. On many occasions, these bonds can be so meaningful that they are life-changing. In the Shetland Islands, a 57-year-old man and an otter were fortunate enough to meet when they needed each other most, and their friendship ended up shaping each other’s lives forever.
This story begins in March 2021, when Billy Mail, who was going through a difficult time due to the recent loss of his parents, found an otter cub near his home in the Shetland archipelago.
Billy says that after finding the little animal, he was “curious” and decided to approach it. He immediately realized that something was wrong, as the otter sat down next to him to eat its prey when in a similar situation, a wild otter would have run away at that moment. “It was very thin and emaciated, but it wasn’t sick, it was just hungry,” the man explained.
At that point, Billy remembered that just days before, an otter had been found lifeless in the area, leading him to assume that the cub had been orphaned, so he knew immediately that he had to help it. After discussing it with his wife, Susan, they decided that they would take care of it, with the guidance of a wildlife sanctuary.
That was the moment when Molly, as they named the little otter, along with the family’s border collie, became a member of the Mails, and whose arrival, in the couple’s own words, “was a breath of fresh air.”
“There was a lot going on at the time, and Molly turned up just then,” said Billy, who also described the experience as “a lovely distraction”.
However, it wasn’t all that simple. Susan, who felt fearful from the start having never interacted with a wild animal before, shared that she had a bittersweet start with Molly, as she used to roll around in her pots and had to chase her when Billy wasn’t home.
Despite this, as the relationship between the man and the otter developed, the woman became witness to the transformation they were both undergoing; Billy’s mood had improved, and Molly trusted him more.
“The more I watched and learned, the more I saw that she wasn’t aggressive,” she said. “Seeing the joy come back to him for helping an animal in need was incredibly moving and touching,” Susan said of the changes in her husband.
The transformation was such that the woman confessed that at times she felt like “the bad guy” in the relationship, as Billy put so much effort into caring for Molly. He even built her a pool with small plastic balls and a miniature house, which he equipped with a camera, Wi-Fi and photos of the Mail family.
Billy and Molly’s friendship comes to the big screen.
The story soon reached the ears of National Geographic producer and photographer Charlie Hamilton James, and moved by the unusual connection between these two endearing friends, he decided to bring it to the cinema.
Even with the couple’s hesitation about Hamilton’s proposal, Billy finally decided to accept, and so it was that in March 2024 the documentary film premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Texas, USA, and can now be enjoyed on streaming service through Disney+.
The film touched millions of hearts and was so well received that it garnered six Critics Choice Award nominations, including Best Documentary, Best Cinematography, and Best Narrative. For Billy, however, the most important thing was being able to save Molly.
But the story doesn’t end there. By summer, thanks to the Mails’ care, Molly managed to put on enough weight to survive the winter and learned to hunt fish on her own, but she continued to visit the family who had rescued her until November when the little otter did not return.
Towards spring, Molly reappeared with an extraordinary surprise: she was pregnant! While this was undoubtedly wonderful news, Billy also realized that the time had come to let his dear friend go to ensure that her cubs would grow up unattached to humans. “It was a big decision, but it felt right,” Billy said.
So, one morning, Billy paddled out to sea with Molly, and after saying a final goodbye, he watched her slip away and disappear into the water. Now, the otter that one day appeared in Billy and Susan’s life and brought with her the joy their lives had lost, lives together with her cubs in the Arctic, but still visits the Mails’ residence from time to time.
“Molly came into my life when I needed her most. She changed me, reopened my eyes to the wonders of the world, and awakened in me that fascination and joy that we so often lose as we grow older,” Billy said.
Without a doubt, the incredible friendship between Billy and Molly reminds us of the magic of unexpected bonds. This is a story of trust and connection with nature that everyone should know, so share this article with your animal-loving friends and family and let more people be captivated by this heartwarming tale.