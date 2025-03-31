A Man’s Unexpected Encounter With an Otter Sparked an Unforeseen Friendship and a Hollywood-Worthy Story

This story begins in March 2021, when Billy Mail, who was going through a difficult time due to the recent loss of his parents, found an otter cub near his home in the Shetland archipelago.

Billy says that after finding the little animal, he was “curious” and decided to approach it. He immediately realized that something was wrong, as the otter sat down next to him to eat its prey when in a similar situation, a wild otter would have run away at that moment. “It was very thin and emaciated, but it wasn’t sick, it was just hungry,” the man explained.

At that point, Billy remembered that just days before, an otter had been found lifeless in the area, leading him to assume that the cub had been orphaned, so he knew immediately that he had to help it. After discussing it with his wife, Susan, they decided that they would take care of it, with the guidance of a wildlife sanctuary.