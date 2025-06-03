An Airport Worker Reveals Travel Tips on How to Retrieve Your Luggage Faster

There is no need to rush to the check-in desk as soon as your flight is announced. Not only will you have to stand in a long queue, but on arrival your suitcase will be one of the last to be unloaded onto the luggage belt. This is because the trolleys on which the suitcases are taken to the plane are always loaded from the front to the back and get into the cargo hold of the aircraft in the same way.

It is better to check in among the last passengers, and then it is very likely that your suitcase will be at the back, which means that it will be unloaded first on arrival.