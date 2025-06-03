An Airport Worker Reveals Travel Tips on How to Retrieve Your Luggage Faster
Traveling is not only joyful moments, but also nervousness associated with waiting in various queues before and after the flight. Of course, you want it all to be over quickly. An airport worker gives you a hint: here’s how to shorten the waiting time and start getting only pleasant impressions as soon as possible.
The article uses images created with the help of artificial intelligence.
Follow the principle of “last in, first out.”
There is no need to rush to the check-in desk as soon as your flight is announced. Not only will you have to stand in a long queue, but on arrival your suitcase will be one of the last to be unloaded onto the luggage belt. This is because the trolleys on which the suitcases are taken to the plane are always loaded from the front to the back and get into the cargo hold of the aircraft in the same way.
It is better to check in among the last passengers, and then it is very likely that your suitcase will be at the back, which means that it will be unloaded first on arrival.
Don’t pack your stuff in a huge suitcase.
Some airlines sort luggage by size, and bulky items are often transported separately from others and unloaded from the aircraft last. So if you don’t want to wait long for your suitcase after landing, think ahead — maybe you shouldn’t take so much stuff with you.
Put a “Fragile” sticker on the suitcase.
If airport staff see a “Fragile” sticker on your luggage, it is often loaded last to avoid damage. That means it will be the first to appear on the luggage belt when you arrive!
