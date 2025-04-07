10 Pro Tips From a Flight Attendant That Can Bring Your Comfort on a Plane to a New Level

Sometimes strangers may ask you to carry some of their belongings, because their baggage is overweight, and they don't want to pay for it. Never do it. And there are several reasons for this.

Firstly, you don't know what they want you to carry. You will be responsible for it. Secondly, the person may be taken off the flight, or they may miss it. And you'll have to figure out what to do with their stuff.

Thirdly, you may be sent to a random check-up, and you may end up with overweight. A simple tip: "Check your hand baggage allowance in advance."