10 Pro Tips From a Flight Attendant That Can Bring Your Comfort on a Plane to a New Level
When planning a trip, many people prefer traveling by plane, because it saves a lot of time. However, unexpected situations can occur at the airport or even on board an aircraft, for which not all passengers are prepared. And this is where the advice of Tanya Danilova, a flight attendant with a lot of experience, comes in handy. She dotted all the i's in important issues.
1.
Most people know that airplanes have restrictions on the amount of liquid you can carry on board. So, even if there are only a couple of drops left in a large bottle of your favorite perfume, it's best to leave it at home. "The thing is that no one will be looking at how much product is left in the bottle. If it says more than 100 ml on the bottle, my favorite perfume will go to the trash," claims Tanya.
2.
If you need to make a connection, it's better to buy tickets with a connection of 2 hours or more between flights. Otherwise, you can get into a difficult situation and miss your flight. Flights can be postponed or delayed, it's impossible to schedule your trip exactly to the minute. So, it's better to be safe than sorry and wait a little longer for your flight.
3.
During a flight, an experienced flight attendant will opt for old, tried-and-tested shoes over new ones, because it’s impossible to know for sure what it will be like in new shoes and how comfortable they will be for long periods of time. It’s unwise for a passenger to take risks in this situation also because the feet tend to swell during the flight. This can lead to pain and blisters.
4.
For a comfortable flight, a flight attendant almost always lowers the seat, unlike a passenger. This way you can sit comfortably in your seat and relax during the flight.
But it's not recommended to lower the seat while eating. Firstly, it will not be very polite to other passengers. Secondly, it's better to eat sitting straight rather than semi-lying down, for safety reasons.
5.
As for currency exchange, it’s better to take care of it in advance and change money in your own country. If this is not possible, then it’s better to pay with a card abroad. At the airport, the exchange rate is very low, and the prices for any products are much higher.
6.
Valuable items are best kept close at hand rather than placed in the overhead compartment. "You never know who is flying next to you. That's why I prefer not to try my luck, but to be responsible for my belongings myself. And I also don't worry that someone will put their heavy suitcase on top of my laptop," says Tanya.
7.
In fact, wrapping the baggage in film doesn’t protect it from damage. And there is a high probability that the suitcase will get stuck on the conveyor belt. In addition, the passenger will pay a lot of money for it, which is not very profitable. We recommend following the flight attendant’s advice — don’t bother and just leave the suitcase without additional “packaging.”
8.
When traveling abroad, check the validity of your passport. It should not be less than 6 months. If it expires, it is better to change your passport.
Otherwise, there is a chance that you may not be allowed into the country and may be turned back at the border, even if you have a tourist visa. Tanya advises checking the requirements of entry to any country in advance, so you are ready for anything.
9.
Sometimes strangers may ask you to carry some of their belongings, because their baggage is overweight, and they don't want to pay for it. Never do it. And there are several reasons for this.
Firstly, you don't know what they want you to carry. You will be responsible for it. Secondly, the person may be taken off the flight, or they may miss it. And you'll have to figure out what to do with their stuff.
Thirdly, you may be sent to a random check-up, and you may end up with overweight. A simple tip: "Check your hand baggage allowance in advance."
10.
When traveling, you want to stay in touch, but roaming is not the best option. It takes time to figure out how to connect it, and roaming prices are usually quite high. "It's much easier to use an e-SIM and get an inexpensive tariff in the country you're traveling to," advises Tanya.
