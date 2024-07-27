An Artist Portrays Disney Princesses With Realistic Body Shapes

Experience a whimsical and enchanting shakeup as artist Wyethe Smallish brings a body-positive twist to Disney characters. By waving her creative wand, Smallish has reimagined beloved princesses with diverse, full-figured bodies. This delightful collection challenges traditional beauty standards and celebrates inclusivity. Discover this captivating transformation now!

1. Princess Aurora

Once upon a dream, this sleeping beauty woke up to a world where all body types are celebrated! Aurora has traded her petite frame for a fuller figure, showing us that you don’t need to be stick-thin to enchant kingdoms or charm dashing princes. Embracing diversity, she proves that all body types can be captivating and enchanting.

2. Jasmine

Our Arabian princess is flying high on her magic carpet, proudly showcasing her fuller figure. Dressed in her iconic turquoise outfit, Jasmine proves that you don’t need a slender frame to rule a kingdom or captivate a street-rat-turned-prince.

3. Cinderella

Our beloved glass-slipper-losing princess now has a few more curves to show off. Wearing her gorgeous gown, she proves that you don’t need a dainty figure to be the belle of the ball!

4. Ariel

This little mermaid now has a fuller tail and a bold attitude. No more stick-thin princesses for the under-the-sea kingdom! Ariel is ready to explore new depths of self-confidence and body acceptance.

5. Belle

The brainy bookworm is now the epitome of fuller-bodied beauty. In her stunning yellow gown, Belle demonstrates that brilliance and beauty come in all sizes.

6. Meg

This Greek goddess is proving that true heroines come in all sizes! Swapping her slender figure for a fuller, more realistic one, Meg shows that you don’t need to be stick-thin to save the day and stand up to the gods.

7. Mulan

This warrior princess has swapped her slim figure for a curvier, more realistic one, proving that body diversity is as powerful as any sword. Mulan’s strength, determination, and new voluptuous look show that heroines come in all shapes and sizes—and that true courage comes from within.

8. Belle And Adam

While Belle dazzles in her iconic yellow gown, demonstrating that intelligence and beauty come in all shapes and sizes, Adam is now a fuller-bodied prince, showing that happily-ever-after doesn’t depend on a lean, royal physique. Together, they challenge stereotypes and inspire us to embrace love and acceptance, proving that true beauty lies within.

9. Rapunzel

Letting down her luscious locks, Rapunzel dazzles with her new princess look. Who says you need a slender figure to climb a tower of confidence?

10. Princess Tiana

This ambitious, hard-working princess is cooking up something fresh! With a fuller figure replacing her petite frame, Tiana shows that body diversity is the key ingredient to a successful fairy tale. In her elegant green gown, she proves that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, and that true success starts with self-belief and embracing your unique beauty.

11. Elsa

The icy queen is turning up the heat with her empowering new appearance! Swapping her slender figure for a curvier one, Elsa is demonstrating that true beauty isn’t defined by size. Clad in her enchanting blue gown, she radiates confidence and self-acceptance, proving that these qualities can melt any frozen heart. Her transformation encourages us to release outdated beauty standards and celebrate the magic of body diversity.