Artist Gives Disney Icons Realistic Bodies, and the Results Are Eye-Opening

Created an account just to say this. A lot of this is normal/healthy body mass. 'They're wearing a corset' corsets that tight would literally restrict breathing and damage your ribs. Take it from someone who works with and makes corsets. Also, this isn't 'chubby'. Chubby depends on a persons body frame and genes. Either way, it's more realistic than the prior. I don't have an issue with either, but a lot of you are so pressed about someone imagining women with more time-accurate bodies. Look around you at the women in your life and tell me how many of them have a waist under 20''. Look at most clothing size charts.