Artist Gives Disney Icons Realistic Bodies, and the Results Are Eye-Opening
Get ready for a magical makeover! Wyethe Smallish has given classic Disney princes and princesses a fresh, fuller-figured look, celebrating body diversity in the most charming way. These reimagined characters might just change the way you see fairy tales!
1. Ariel
Say goodbye to the era of only slim mermaids! Ariel is making a splash with a new wave of self-love, proving that confidence looks good at any size.
2. Belle
Belle proves that intelligence and beauty come in all sizes. She has already taught us once to look beyond appearances and appreciate the true essence of a person.
3. Elsa
The ice queen is bringing the heat with her stunning new look! Ditching the classic slim figure for a curvier one, Elsa shows us that true beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, so let’s let it go with outdated standards!
4. Princess Aurora
In a fairy-tale twist, Sleeping Beauty woke up to a world where all body types are celebrated! With her gorgeous new curves, Aurora proves that you don’t need to be slim to enchant a kingdom or steal the heart of a charming prince.
5. Prince Eric
Check out Prince Eric’s bold new look! He’s proving that heroism isn’t about having a chiseled jawline or a slim physique, it’s about confidence, kindness, and a heart of gold!
6. Cinderella
Cinderella’s got a little more to twirl in that iconic ball gown! With her stunning new curves, she proves that you don’t have to be petite to steal the show, and the prince’s heart, before midnight!
7. Princess Tiana
Meet Tiana, the hardworking and unstoppable princess who’s redefining beauty! Rocking her gorgeous green gown, she proves that elegance, strength, and success come in all shapes and sizes.
8. Rapunzel
Rapunzel is letting down her hair and leveling up her confidence! With her stunning new look, she proves that you don’t need a slim figure to reach new heights, just a little courage and a lot of fabulous hair!
9. Jasmine
Check out Jasmine, our fearless Arabian princess, soaring on her magic carpet with confidence and curves! Rocking her iconic turquoise outfit, she proves that ruling a kingdom, and breaking stereotypes, has nothing to do with size!
10. Mulan
Mulan’s strength, determination, and stunning new curves prove that heroes come in all shapes and sizes. She reminds us that true bravery isn’t about appearance, it’s about the fire within!
11. Meg
Check out Meg, the fierce Greek goddess! She’s showing us that you don’t need to be super skinny to take on mighty gods, save the day, and serve up some serious sass while doing it!
12. Belle and Adam
Prince Adam is rocking a fuller figure, proving that fairy-tale endings aren’t about fitting a certain look, they’re about self-acceptance and love. His transformation challenges old stereotypes and reminds us that true beauty always comes from within!
Who hasn’t wondered what their favorite cartoon characters would look like all grown up? Well, our illustrators have brought that dream to life! They’ve reimagined beloved characters as adults, giving us a glimpse into their future.
Comments
You do realize most princesses wore corsets so they would quite literally be THAT thin...
Oh, wow. If I wouldn't've guessed, I thought they were cartoons or something!
Created an account just to say this. A lot of this is normal/healthy body mass. 'They're wearing a corset' corsets that tight would literally restrict breathing and damage your ribs. Take it from someone who works with and makes corsets. Also, this isn't 'chubby'. Chubby depends on a persons body frame and genes. Either way, it's more realistic than the prior. I don't have an issue with either, but a lot of you are so pressed about someone imagining women with more time-accurate bodies. Look around you at the women in your life and tell me how many of them have a waist under 20''. Look at most clothing size charts.
I like the concept but I disagree. The better lesson is to teach our youth and future generations that we come in different shapes and sizes and thats the way it should b. There is some blame for those that perpetrate the myth of the perfect body only because the perfect body doesn't exist.
Just b u, b a good person. Thats what matters.
The problem with this is while some are more realistic some are very much not. Realistic doesn’t automatically mean chubby. Realistic can be anything. Bodies come in all shapes and sizes whether skinny, medium chubbier, or etc. Girls can also be skinny with a bit of belly too so at the end of the day we need to realize that being realistic is recognizing every body shape and body type.