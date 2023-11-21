Artist Posts Nostalgic Images of Celebrities Where They Meet Their Younger Selves

Many of us enjoy reflecting on our past selves to observe how we’ve changed over time. Artist Ard Gelinck achieves the extraordinary by using Photoshop to create images featuring well-known personalities meeting and even embracing their younger versions, some depicted in their childhood.

Matthew Perry

Matt LeBlanc

Courteney Cox

David Schwimmer

Jennifer Aniston

Lisa Kudrow

Brad Pitt

Justin Timberlake

Bill Murray

Britney Spears

Bruce Willis

Hugh Grant

Freddie Mercury

Beyonce

Jennifer Coolidge

Lenny Kravitz

Cindy Crawford

Robert De Niro

Bright Side has discovered a collection of charming photos featuring famous individuals during their youth, demonstrating that they’re remarkably relatable, just like the rest of us. These snapshots evoke a sense of deep emotional connection that’s truly touching.

