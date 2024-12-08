Australia Bans Social Media for Kids Under 16, And Some Parents Aren’t Happy

Australia has just passed a tough new law banning kids under 16 from using social media, making headlines worldwide. After a heated debate, this rule is now one of the strictest crackdowns on Big Tech anywhere.

Platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok will have to block underage users—or risk fines of up to A$49.5 million (about $32 million). This new law, called the Social Media Minimum Age bill, puts Australia in the spotlight as a testing ground for other countries thinking about similar rules. The idea is to tackle concerns about social media’s effects on kids’ mental health.

Other places, like France and some U.S. states, have laws requiring parental permission for minors to access social media. But Australia’s rule is stricter—no under-16s allowed at all. Meanwhile, a total ban for kids under 14 in Florida is being fought in court over free speech rights.

The thing is, while many parents are happy about this decision, many simply aren't. A person commented: "How are you going to keep kids from LYING," and another one added: "If you’re a parent you know good and well if you tell your kid they can’t do something, they will anyway. Same thing here. No way you can enforce that."