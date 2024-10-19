People Think I’m 45 Years Old, but I’m 82 — Here Are My Tips to Look Young

The internet was astonished when an 82-year-old grandmother, who appears to be in her 40s, disclosed her true age and shared her secrets about maintaining a youthful appearance.

People are shocked to know Vera’s true age.

An 82-year-old grandma, Vera DiLeo, runs a vintage clothing business and proudly claims to feel much younger than her age, despite being a nana. The woman recently caused a stir on the internet after disclosing her true age. In a video where she gazes into the camera, she challenges viewers, “Tell me you don’t look your age without telling me you don’t look your age,” and shocks her audience by revealing she’s in her eighties. Fans flooded the comment section, eager to uncover Vera’s secrets. One admirer exclaimed, “You got a mama, I thought you were 45 tops,” while another chimed in with, “What?! Oh my god, you’re so hot!” Amidst the comments, someone expressed disbelief, stating, “There’s no way you’re 80. You look 60 at the very oldest, what is your secret?!”

To look young, you have to wash your face with cold water.

In another video, the grandmother disclosed her skincare regimen. “Some of you have asked how I’m 80 and still look young! Here is my skincare routine,” the grandmother revealed, expressing gratitude for the lovely comments. Her extensive beauty routine includes a cleanser, clarifying lotion, exfoliating scrub, and makeup remover. She also emphasized the significance of washing a face with cold water, deeming it crucial advice for those aspiring to retain a youthful look. Overlaying the product images, she underscored this point. Additionally, she credited her youthful appearance to a range of beauty products tailored to address mature skin and diminish fine lines.

Some don’t believe Vera’s age is true.